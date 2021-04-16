Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Advertising Market 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

“The revenue of global digital advertising market to reach $664.7 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.29%. The digital ad is becoming the lion share in the whole pie of media advertising.

Highlighted with 72 tables and 73 figures, this 156-page report Global Digital Advertising Market by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated if necessary before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Mobile Ad (further divided into In-APP and Mobile Web by channel)

â€¢ Desktop Ad

â€¢ Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Digital Display Ad (further split into Programmatic Transactions and Non-programmatic Transactions by purchase method)

â€¢ Internet Paid Search

â€¢ Social Media

â€¢ Online Video

â€¢ Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

â€¢ Media and Entertainment

â€¢ Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

â€¢ Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

â€¢ Telecommunication IT Sector

â€¢ Travel Industry

â€¢ Healthcare Sector

â€¢ Manufacturing & Supply Chain

â€¢ Transportation and Logistics

â€¢ Energy, Power, and Utilities

â€¢ Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions or countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and key national/local markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated if necessary before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform 32

3.1 Market Overview by Platform 32

3.2 Global Mobile Advertising Market 2015-2026 35

3.3 Global Desktop Advertising Market 2015-2026 39

3.4 Global Market of Digital Advertising via Other Digital Platforms 2015-2026 40

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Ad Format 41

4.1 Market Overview by Ad Format 41

4.2 Global Digital Display Ad Market 2015-2026 44

4.3 Global Internet Paid Search Ad Market 2015-2026 46

4.4 Global Social Media Ad Market 2015-2026 48

4.5 Global Online Video Ad Market 2015-2026 50

4.6 Global Market of Other Digital Ad Formats 2015-2026 52

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 54

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 54

5.2 Global Digital Advertising Market for Media and Entertainment 2015-2026 57

5.3 Global Digital Advertising Market for Consumer Goods & Retail Industry 2015-2026 59

5.4 Global Digital Advertising Market for Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI) 2015-2026 60

5.5 Global Digital Advertising Market for Telecommunication IT Sector 2015-2026 62

5.6 Global Digital Advertising Market for Travel Industry 2015-2026 63

5.7 Global Digital Advertising Market for Healthcare Sector 2015-2026 64

5.8 Global Digital Advertising Market for Manufacturing & Supply Chain 2015-2026 65

5.9 Global Digital Advertising Market for Transportation and Logistics 2015-2026 66

5.10 Global Digital Advertising Market for Energy, Power, and Utilities 2015-2026 67

5.11 Global Digital Advertising Market for Other Industries 2015-2026 68

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 69

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026 69

6.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country 74

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 74

6.2.2 U.S. Market 77

6.2.3 Canadian Market 80

6.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country 82

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 82

6.3.2 Germany 85

6.3.3 UK 88

6.3.4 France 90

6.3.5 Russia 92

6.3.6 Italy 94

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 96

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country 97

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 97

6.4.2 Japan 101

6.4.3 China 103

6.4.4 Indonesia 105

6.4.5 Australia 107

6.4.6 South Korea 109

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 111

6.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country 112

6.5.1 Argentina 115

6.5.2 Brazil 117

6.5.3 Mexico 119

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 121

6.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country 122

6.6.1 UAE 125

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 127

6.6.3 Egypt 129

6.6.4 Other National Markets 131

7 Competitive Landscape 132

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 132

7.2 Company Profiles 136

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 150

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 150

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 153

