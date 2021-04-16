Impact Of COVID-19 On Collaborative Robots Market in Automotive 2021 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

“Automotive industry has always been the forefront of novel industrial robotics technology. Compared with conventional industrial robotics, collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) are smaller, smarter, more affordable, use-friendly and flexible automatic solutions for vehicle manufacture. Collaborative robots market in automotive industry is expect to witness a phenomenal growth, with annual shipment and sales revenue from hardware and software growing at nearly 43% or more annually through 2022. An increasing number of auto makers include SMEs are deploying industrial cobots to assist human workforce in their workshops.

Global Collaborative Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2016-2022 by End-user, Application and Region examines the global industrial cobot market in automotive industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of vehicle production, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by application, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of industrial cobots in automotive industry. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user, the market include automotive sub-sectors such as vehicle manufacturing, component (auto parts) manufacturing, and other sectors. Vehicle manufacturing process has been so far attracting the majority of new installations, and will continue to do so over the years to come.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, assembling, dispensing, and inspection among others. Material handling represents the largest application among all the usage of collaborative robots in automotive industry.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global industrial cobots market in automotive industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for collaborative robots market in automotive industry are safety concerns, technological difficulty of improving payload capacity & speed of cobots, and low penetration and acceptance rates of industrial cobots.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

ABB

KUKA

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Yaskawa Motoman

F&P Personal Robotics

Scape Technologies A/S

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.3 Executive Summary 11

2 Market Environment 14

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015â€“2016 14

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030 17

2.3 Outlook of the Global Automotive Industry 18

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

3.1 Market Structure 20

3.2 Market Overview 21

3.3 Major Growth Drivers 25

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34

3.6 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 36

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships 39

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market 43

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 45

4.1 Market Overview by End-user 45

4.2 Industrial Cobots Market in Vehicle Manufacturing 50

4.3 Industrial Cobots Market in Component Manufacturing 53

4.4 Industrial Cobots Market in Other Automotive Sectors 56

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 59

5.1 Market Overview by Application 59

5.2 Material Handling 64

5.3 Assembly 68

5.4 Dispensing 72

5.5 Inspection 75

5.6 Other Applications 78

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 81

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2022 81

6.2 North America Market 2014-2022 87

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 87

6.2.2 U.S. Market 90

6.2.3 Canadian Market 94

6.3 European Market 2014-2022 95

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 95

6.3.2 Germany 99

6.3.3 Rest of European Market 102

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2022 104

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 104

6.4.2 Japan Market 107

6.4.3 China 110

6.4.4 South Korea 114

6.4.5 Rest of APAC Region 117

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2022 118

6.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market 118

6.5.2 Mexico 121

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America 124

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2022 125

6.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2014 128

7 Manufacturing Landscape 130

7.1 Overview of Global Manufacture 130

7.2 Company Profiles 136

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 167

