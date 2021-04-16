Ice Skating Equipment Market to Attain a Market to surpass Value of US$ 975 MnTowards the End of 2022

Ice skating is a popular activity in several snow clad regions around the world. Ice skating equipment market is impacted by several factors which directly have relation with the growth of the market. The increasing number of people choosing ice skating either for leisure or thrill, increasing number of waterless ice skating arenas, rising eco ice skating rinks especially in the emerging economies, innovations in equipment used in ice skating, exercise and health benefits from ice skating are few of aspects which have a positive impact on the ice skating equipment market. The rise in ice skating due to these factors has led to an increased consumption and demand for equipment used in ice skating, which has in turn spurred the global ice skating equipment market. Developed economy of North America shows higher market attractiveness for the ice skating equipment market.

The global ice skating equipment market is anticipated to show a value of more than US$ 975 Mn and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Ice Skating Equipment Market

Hockey skates segment by product type shows dominance in terms of higher market share. It is poised to grow at a moderate growth rate.

In addition to hockey stakes, demand for figure stakes is also likely to grow at a robust pace during the assessment period.

By buyer type, the key segments include individual, institutional, and promotional. Among these, individual segment continues to be the largest. The report projects the individual segment to remain the largest market in terms of revenue during the assessment period.

Modern trade continue to be the largest segment in terms of revenue. Sales of ice skating equipment are also growing at a brisk pace through online channels. The report projects online sales to emerge as a lucrative sales channel during the assessment period.

North America is the largest market for ice skating equipment, and the status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period. The growing popularity of ice skating as an activity is likely to create new growth opportunities for manufacturers in Europe during the assessment period.

Manufacturers can expect a steady stream of opportunities to emerge from Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) during the forecast period.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for ice skating equipment, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies Decathlon S.A., Bauer Hockey, Inc., Easton Hockey, Inc., Tournament Sports Marketing Inc., Reebok-CCM Hockey, Inc., Roces Srl, Graf Skates AG, MIZUNO Corporation, Tecnica Group S.p.A. Kimlinan Sports Products Co., Ltd.