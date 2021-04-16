Hydraulic Press Machines Market Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2025 |Industry Vertical- Aerospace, Manufacturing, Automotive, Metals, Ceramic

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydraulic Press Machines Market by Type, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the hydraulic press machines market size was valued at $14,293.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $21,089.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global hydraulic press machines market share, followed by Europe and North America.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5238

The hydraulic press machines market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing wide presence of automotive and manufacturing companies in China and Japan. Moreover, rise in demand for high force pressing applications such as metal forming in automotive and aerospace industry and increase in adoption of automated systems in manufacturing industry majorly supplement the requirement of hydraulic press machines. Furthermore, high energy efficiency using VFDs in hydraulic press machines and surge in adoption of hydraulic press machines in plastic & rubber processing industries are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to market expansion.

The global hydraulic press machines market analysis comprises of various segments including type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into c-frame hydraulic press, h-frame hydraulic press, bench frame hydraulic press, 4-column hydraulic press, and others (which includes 2-column hydraulic press, gib guided, and roll frame Presses). The application segment is further classified into forging, moulding, punching, stamping, laminating, and others (clinching, deep drawing, blanking, and hot platen). The moulding segment is expected to secure leading position during forecast period.

By industry vertical, the market is categorized into aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, metals, ceramic, and others (abrasives, energy & power, defense, and electrical & electronics). In 2017, the automotive segment is expected to secure highest market share.

Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5238

Region-wise, the global hydraulic press machines market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, Italy, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Players

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major hydraulic press machines market players, such as Greenerd Press & Machine Co., Beckwood Press, Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Enerpac (Actuant Corporation), Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments, Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., P.J.Hare Limited, and French Oil Mill Machinery are provided in this report. Other prominent players in the market include Worcester Presses, Yoshizuka Seiki, Sutherland, Macrodyne, Osterwalder, Dake, Hefei Metalforming Machine Tools, and others.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5238

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com