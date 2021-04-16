Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Region 2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“The aggregated revenue of global humanoid robots market will reach $27.04 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications across the globe.

Highlighted with 71 tables and 70 figures, this 155-page report Global Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide humanoid robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global humanoid robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Hardware

â€¢ Software

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Wheel Drive

â€¢ Biped

On basis of application vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Retail

â€¢ Healthcare & Personal Assistance

â€¢ Education & Entertainment

â€¢ Scientific Research & Space Exploration

â€¢ Military & Defense

â€¢ Search & Rescue

â€¢ Public Relations

â€¢ Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system component, product type and application vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global humanoid robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global humanoid robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Engineered Arts

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Kawada Robotics 135

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Pal Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

Robo Garage Co.

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ubtech Robotics

WowWee Group Limited

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 29

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 33

3.1 Market Overview by Component 33

3.2 Global Humanoid Robots Hardware Market 2014-2025 36

3.3 Global Humanoid Robots Software Market 2014-2025 37

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 38

4.1 Market Overview by Product 38

4.2 Global Wheel Drive Humanoid Robots Market 2014-2025 41

4.3 Global Biped Humanoid Robots Market 2014-2025 43

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 45

5.1 Market Overview by Application 45

5.2 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Retail Industry 2014-2025 48

5.3 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Healthcare & Personal Assistance 2014-2025 50

5.4 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Education & Entertainment 2014-2025 52

5.5 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Scientific Research & Space Exploration 2014-2025 54

5.6 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Military & Defense 2014-2025 55

5.7 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Search & Rescue 2014-2025 56

5.8 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Public Relations 2014-2025 57

5.9 Global Humanoid Robots Market in Other Industries 2014-2025 58

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 60

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 60

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 64

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 64

6.2.2 U.S. Market 67

6.2.3 Canadian Market 70

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 72

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 72

6.3.2 Germany 75

6.3.3 UK 77

6.3.4 France 79

6.3.5 Russia 81

6.3.6 Italy 83

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 85

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 86

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 86

6.4.2 Japan 90

6.4.3 China 93

6.4.4 India 96

6.4.5 Australia 98

6.4.6 South Korea 100

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 102

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 103

6.5.1 Mexico 106

6.5.2 Brazil 108

6.5.3 Argentina 110

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 112

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 113

6.6.1 UAE 116

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 118

6.6.3 South Africa 120

6.6.4 Other National Markets 122

7 Competitive Landscape 123

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 123

7.2 Company Profiles 127

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 149

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 149

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 152

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 155

“