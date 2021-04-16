Home Automation Market Worth $81,645 Million by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Home Automation Market by Application, Technology, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global home automation market was valued at $39,607 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $81,645 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % from 2017 to 2023. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the home automation market, followed by Europe and Asia-pacific.

The home automation market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in energy costs, rise in awareness for efficient energy usage among consumers, and technological advancements. Furthermore, continuous economic development in countries, such as India, China, and Australia, is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to the market.

Top Impacting Factors

The factors that impact the global home automation market include development of innovative & energy efficient automated systems, growth in IoT market, increase in importance of home monitoring from remote locations, rise in consumer awareness related to availability of smart home devices such as automated security & lighting systems, and stringent government regulations. The adoption of home automation systems is increasing, owing to development of the construction industry and increase in demand for energy efficiency in smart homes & buildings. The home automation industry is dominated by remote control solutions, as mobile apps and other advanced solutions are expensive in the developing regions and lack of standardization are expected to hamper the home automation market growth.

Key Players

Crestron Electronics Inc.

AMX LLC (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Siemens AG

Zigbee alliance

Vantage Controls (Legrand)

Savant Systems LLC.

ABB

Home Automation Key Market Segments:

By Application

Lighting

Safety & Security

HVAC

Entertainment

Others

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Type

Luxury

Do it Yourself (DIY)

Managed

Mainstream

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

