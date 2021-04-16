High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
Leading Company for Driving Market Growth
The global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:
Nimbix
Cray
Ubercloud
Sabalcore Computing
AWS
HPE
Microsoft
IBM
Adaptive Computing
Penguin Computing
Google
Dell
Global High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) market: Application segments
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Electronic Devices and Automation
Weather
Others
Worldwide High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market by Type:
Colocation
Hosted Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market in Major Countries
7 North America High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
