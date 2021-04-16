Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market Drive Big Growth | Johnson & Johnson, Mallinckrodt plc, Merck & Company, Inc.

Global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market Size study, by Diseases (Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Others), Application (Drug Delivery, Biomaterials, Active Implants and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market is valued approximately USD 196.47 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) is the product which is nano-formulations of the existing drugs or new drugs or nanomaterials. Nanomedicine helps in improving human health by providing solutions for various life-threatening diseases, like cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, orthopedic diseases, and infections blood, lungs, and cardiovascular system. For instance: according to the Alzheimer’s Disease International, there were around 50 million people globally with dementia in 2020, which is expected to double every 20 years. According to the Globocan 2020, the global cancer burden increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020. This will increase the demand for effective nanomedicines in the management of the diseases. Further, increasing investments in urgent care, increasing geriatric population and strategic development between hospitals and the manufacturers has led the adoption of Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) across the forecast period. The market has seen positive growth due to investments in new products by research & development. For Instance: in 2020, Medtronic PLC launched navigated titanium spinal implant, its new Adaptix Interbody System which is with the Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology. In 2019, Nanobiotix, a clinical stage nanomedicine company had obtained the CE approval for its Hensify (NBTXR3), nanoparticles designed for injection directly into a tumor. However, stringent regulatory issues and high cost of nano-medicines compared to the traditional medicines along with low awareness among consumers in low income countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of diseases, technological advancements for early disease diagnosis & preventive intervention the adoption & demand for Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of nano-medicines coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the huge investments in research & development activities. For instance: according to the www.acc.org, in 2018, coronary heart disease was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease in the United States with 43.8% of total CVD deaths. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in research grants, increasing venture capital investors from developing economies of this region and increasing international research collaborations along with the improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

CombiMatrix Corporation

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt plc

Merck & Company, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diseases:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncological Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Biomaterials

Active Implants

Others

Key Segments Studied in the Global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

