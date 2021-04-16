Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Gulf Pain Management Drugs Market was valued at $851.08 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,047.91 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.

Pain is a distressing sensory and emotional sensation, which is caused by tissue injury or disease. Moreover, different disorders may cause discomfort, such as multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer, chronic arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetic neuropathy, and cancer.

The length of the pain would range from acute pain for short term to chronic pain for long term. Acute pain is a sudden onset of pain when chronic pain is caused by aged bone & joint conditions, nerve damage, or injury. Pain management involves reducing or treating pain by using a given range of medications. There are several medicines available, which provide pain relief through a variety of physiological mechanisms such as targeting nociceptors.

Rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives growth of the Gulf pain management drugs market, as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions. Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth.

The Gulf pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, pain type, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, and nonnarcotic analgesics. On the basis of indication, the market is divided into arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, postoperative pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, bone fracture, muscle sprain, acute appendicitis and others. On the basis of pain type, the market is segmented into chronic and acute pain.

The key players operating in the Gulf pain management drugs market include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan NV., Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), Oman pharmaceutical products Co. LLC, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current Gulf pain management drugs market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Drug Class

o NSAIDS

o Anesthetics

o Anticonvulsants

o Antimigraine Agents

o Antidepressants

o Opioids

o Nonnarcotic Analgesics

– By Indication

o Arthritic Pain

o Neuropathic Pain

o Cancer Pain

o Chronic Back Pain

o Postoperative Pain

o Migraine

o Fibromyalgia

o Bone fracture

o Muscle sprain/strain

o Acute appendicitis

o Others

– By Pain type

o Chronic pain

o Acute pain

– By Country

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Oman

o Others