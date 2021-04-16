Guest Wi-Fi Platform Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Guest Wi-Fi Platform, which studied Guest Wi-Fi Platform industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Guest Wi-Fi Platform include:
Fujitsu
Ruckus Wireless Inc.
Fortinet Inc.
Cloud4Wi
Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.
Blix
Comcast Business
Purple Wi-Fi
RetailNext
Skyfii Limited
Aislelab
Verizon
Vodafone
Cisco Systems Inc.
Aruba
Euclid Analytics
Mojo Networks
July Systems Inc.
Rogers
Tanaza
Market Segments by Application:
Retail
Hospitality
Sports and Leisure
Transportation
Healthcare
Others
Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type
Cloud Based
On-premise
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market in Major Countries
7 North America Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Report Key Audience
Guest Wi-Fi Platform manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Guest Wi-Fi Platform
Guest Wi-Fi Platform industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Guest Wi-Fi Platform industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
