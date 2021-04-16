Guest Wi-Fi Platform Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Guest Wi-Fi Platform, which studied Guest Wi-Fi Platform industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Guest Wi-Fi Platform include:

Fujitsu

Ruckus Wireless Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Cloud4Wi

Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.

Blix

Comcast Business

Purple Wi-Fi

RetailNext

Skyfii Limited

Aislelab

Verizon

Vodafone

Cisco Systems Inc.

Aruba

Euclid Analytics

Mojo Networks

July Systems Inc.

Rogers

Tanaza

Market Segments by Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Sports and Leisure

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Guest Wi-Fi Platform Type

Cloud Based

On-premise

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market in Major Countries

7 North America Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Guest Wi-Fi Platform Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Report Key Audience

Guest Wi-Fi Platform manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Guest Wi-Fi Platform

Guest Wi-Fi Platform industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Guest Wi-Fi Platform industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Guest Wi-Fi Platform market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Guest Wi-Fi Platform market growth forecasts

