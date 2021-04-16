Graphene Composites Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The graphene composites market was valued at $13.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $109.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Graphene mixed or blended with different types of materials such as polymer, metal, ceramic, and others, is known as graphene composites.

The excellent conductivity of graphene composites has increased its demand for energy storage and generation application. In addition, its lightweight property has boosted its adoption in the automobile and aerospace sector. However, presence of alternatives in the market such as aluminum. steel, fiber, and others, is one of the factors hindering the market growth. In addition, decreased consumer spending, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the automotive sector, which consequently decreased the demand for graphene composites. On the contrary, increase in participation of developing countries in the aerospace sector is expected to boost the growth of the graphene composites market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into polymer based, metal based, ceramic based, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into sports & wearable goods, aerospace & defense, automotive, building & construction, energy storage & generation, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the graphene composites market from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the graphene composites market.

Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Profiles of leading players operating in the graphene composites market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key market segments

By Product Type

– Polymer based

– Metal based

– Ceramic based

– Others

By Application

– Sports & wearable goods

– Aerospace & defense

– Automotive

– Building & construction

– Energy storage & generation

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Key market players

– Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ad-Nano Technologies)

– G6 Materials Corp (G6 materials)

– Haydale Graphene Industries plc. (Haydale Graphene)

– Graphene Composites (GC)

– Graphene One LLC.

– Graphenano Group (Graphenano)

– XG Sciences

– NanoXplore Inc.

– Graphmatech AB (Graphmatech)

– Gnanomat.

The other players in the value chain include First Graphene Ltd., Applied Graphene Materials Plc, CVD Equipment Corporation, Deyang Carbonene Tech, Ningbo Morsh, Vorbeck, Wuxi Graphene Film, Angstron Materials, and others.