Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.
Visible light communication (VLC) is a data communications variant which uses visible light between 400 and 800 THz (780–375 nm). VLC is a subset of optical wireless communications technologies.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Visible Light Communications (VLC) market include:
Lvx Systems
Avago Technologies
Axrtek
Pure Li-Fi
Nakagawa Laboratories
Casio Computer Co
SanÕan Optoelectronics Co
Gallium Lighting, Llc
Firefly Wireless Networks
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Panasonic Corporation
Application Synopsis
The Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market by Application are:
Indoor
Outdoor
Underwater Communications
Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market: Type Outlook
Access Points
Station Points
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience for this Report
– Visible Light Communications (VLC) manufacturers
– Visible Light Communications (VLC) traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Visible Light Communications (VLC) industry associations
– Product managers, Visible Light Communications (VLC) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
