Global P2P Payment Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

Foremost key players operating in the global P2P Payment market include:

TransferWise Ltd.

Dwolla, Inc.

CurrencyFair LTD

clearXchange.

Tencent.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Square, Inc.

SnapCash

Circle Internet Financial Limited

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

P2P Payment End-users:

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Type Synopsis:

Near Field Communication/Smartcard

Safety Management System

Mobile Apps

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of P2P Payment Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of P2P Payment Market by Types

4 Segmentation of P2P Payment Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of P2P Payment Market in Major Countries

7 North America P2P Payment Landscape Analysis

8 Europe P2P Payment Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific P2P Payment Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa P2P Payment Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– P2P Payment manufacturers

– P2P Payment traders, distributors, and suppliers

– P2P Payment industry associations

– Product managers, P2P Payment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

