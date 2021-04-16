Global P2P Payment Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
Latest market research report on Global P2P Payment Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional P2P Payment market.
Foremost key players operating in the global P2P Payment market include:
TransferWise Ltd.
Dwolla, Inc.
CurrencyFair LTD
clearXchange.
Tencent.
One97 Communications Ltd.
Square, Inc.
SnapCash
Circle Internet Financial Limited
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
P2P Payment End-users:
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Type Synopsis:
Near Field Communication/Smartcard
Safety Management System
Mobile Apps
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of P2P Payment Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of P2P Payment Market by Types
4 Segmentation of P2P Payment Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of P2P Payment Market in Major Countries
7 North America P2P Payment Landscape Analysis
8 Europe P2P Payment Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific P2P Payment Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa P2P Payment Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– P2P Payment manufacturers
– P2P Payment traders, distributors, and suppliers
– P2P Payment industry associations
– Product managers, P2P Payment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
