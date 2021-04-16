Global Olaparib API Market 2021 – 2031 Boosted by Rising Demand | ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd, Transo-Pharm USA LLC, ALP Pharm Beijing Co.

Olaparib is used in treatment of advanced epithelial ovarian cancer, breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. Olaparib with bevacizumab during ovarian cancer chemotherapy. Olaparib API is a pharmaceutical ingredient used in the manufacturing of Olaparib drug for various disorders like breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. According to the WHO, in 2018 there were around 627,000 women died from breast cancer. Rising prevalence of cancer is expected to rise the demand of Olaparib API in the global market.

Moreover, Covid 19 pandemic cause Obstruction in production activities and logistics network disruption occurs due to lockdown implemented in various countries will have short term negative impact on Olaparib API market growth rate. Beside, treatment adoption and diagnosis rate is reduced owing to decline visits to hospitals and clinics is expected to delay the growth of Olaparib API market. Most of Key players focus on developing coronavirus treatment and diagnostic kits this will hinder Olaparib API market growth. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies shift their focus to develop coronavirus diagnostic kits and treatment option this will hamper growth of Olaparib API market.

Olaparib API market: Drivers and restraints

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer is expected to drive the growth of Olaparib API market. The rise in the number of manufacturers and domestic players in the Asia-Pacific region will boost Olaparib API market growth. Growing Instances of Cancer Patients, drastic change in eating habits and lifestyle propel the risk of disease and hence will increase demand for Olaparib API. Significant adaption of Olaparib API product in Pharmaceutical Products Manufacturing also boost the Olaparib API market growth. Tremendous increases in healthcare expenditure will propel the Olaparib API market during the forecast period. Introduction to highly advanced and safe active pharmaceutical ingredients will lead to a rise in demand for Olaparib API market in the coming decade. However, side effects associated with Olaparib API will hinder the Olaparib API market growth over the forecast period. Higher production cost of Olaparib API will hamper overall business growth. Moreover, technology advancement and research and development API leads to potential Threat of Substitutes for Olaparib API.

Olaparib API market: Segmentation

The global market for Olaparib API is segmented based on the Indication, End User

Based on Indication, Olaparib API market is segmented into following;

Ovarian cancer

Breast Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Based on End User, global Olaparib API market is segmented into following:

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Olaparib API market: Key market players

Some of the key market players in Olaparib API market are ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd, Transo-Pharm USA LLC, ALP Pharm Beijing Co., Ltd, MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Exelixis Inc, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG and Bayer AG.

