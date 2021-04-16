Global Laboratory Furnaces Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Laboratory Furnaces market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Laboratory Furnaces market are also predicted in this report.

A vacuum furnace is a type of furnace in which the product in the furnace is surrounded by a vacuum during processing. The absence of air or other gases prevents oxidation, heat loss from the product through convection, and removes a source of contamination. This enables the furnace to heat materials (typically metals and ceramics) to temperatures as high as 3,000 °C (5,432 °F) with select materials. Maximum furnace temperatures and vacuum levels depend on melting points and vapor pressures of heated materials. Vacuum furnaces are used to carry out processes such as annealing, brazing, sintering and heat treatment with high consistency and low contamination. Vacuum furnaces are used in a wide range of applications in both production industries and research laboratories.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Laboratory Furnaces market are:

SOLO Swiss & BOREL Swiss

Despatch Industries

Protherm Furnaces

Materials Research Furnaces, Inc

Essa Australia

Carbolite Gero

Will & Hahnenstein GmbH

Sheldon

Linn High Therm

Tetra Isi Sistemleri

Koyo Thermos Systems

FORNS HOBERSAL SL

Thermo Scientific – Laboratory Equipment

Nabertherm

France Etuves

Application Segmentation

Heating

Heat Treatment

Drying

Curing

Other Functions

By type

Range 2000 Liter or Less

Range 2000-5000 Liter

Range 5000 Liter or More

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Laboratory Furnaces Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Laboratory Furnaces Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Laboratory Furnaces Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Laboratory Furnaces Market in Major Countries

7 North America Laboratory Furnaces Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Laboratory Furnaces Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Laboratory Furnaces Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Laboratory Furnaces Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Laboratory Furnaces manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Laboratory Furnaces

Laboratory Furnaces industry associations

Product managers, Laboratory Furnaces industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Laboratory Furnaces potential investors

Laboratory Furnaces key stakeholders

Laboratory Furnaces end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Laboratory Furnaces Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Laboratory Furnaces Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Laboratory Furnaces Market?

