Global HR Core Administration Software Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the HR Core Administration Software market.

Human Resource (HR) Management Software, also called Core HR, include the following: Benefits administration, Personnel tracking, Payroll. These systems are also referred to as back-end HR systems since they help manage key administrative HR tasks, and are essentially the employee system of record. These core tasks are distinct from strategic HR tasks like performance management, recruiting, talent management, and learning management.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global HR Core Administration Software market include:

Workday

Linkedin (Microsoft)

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Zenefits

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Infor

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Workforce Software

SAP SE

Accenture

Sage

Cornerstone OnDemand

Epicor Software

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

EPAY Systems

Ramco Systems

Kronos, Inc.

Intuit

Paycom Software, Inc.

By application

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Type Outline:

HR Compliance (independence)

Payroll Administration

Benefits Administration

Time & Attendance

Employee Engagement

Workforce Planning & Analytics

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of HR Core Administration Software Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of HR Core Administration Software Market by Types

4 Segmentation of HR Core Administration Software Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of HR Core Administration Software Market in Major Countries

7 North America HR Core Administration Software Landscape Analysis

8 Europe HR Core Administration Software Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific HR Core Administration Software Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa HR Core Administration Software Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth HR Core Administration Software Market Report: Intended Audience

HR Core Administration Software manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of HR Core Administration Software

HR Core Administration Software industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, HR Core Administration Software industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in HR Core Administration Software Market?

What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of HR Core Administration Software Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of HR Core Administration Software Market?

What’s Market Analysis of HR Core Administration Software Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?

What Is HR Core Administration Software Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on HR Core Administration Software Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

