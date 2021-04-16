Global Heat Treating Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
The global Heat Treating market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Heat treating is a group of industrial and metalworking processes used to alter the physical, and sometimes chemical, properties of a material. The most common application is metallurgical. Heat treatments are also used in the manufacture of many other materials, such as glass.
Competitive Players
The Heat Treating market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Metcor Inc.
Bluewater Thermal Solutions
Ajax Tocco International
Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd.
Summitglow Ltd.
By application:
Automotive
Aerospace
Metalworking
Machine
Construction
Others
Global Heat Treating market: Type segments
Integral Heat Treatment
Surface Heat Treatment
Chemical Heat Treatment
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Heat Treating Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Heat Treating Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Heat Treating Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Heat Treating Market in Major Countries
7 North America Heat Treating Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Heat Treating Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Heat Treating Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Heat Treating Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regions Covered in the Report:
-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)
-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)
-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Key Stakeholders
Heat Treating manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Heat Treating
Heat Treating industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Heat Treating industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Heat Treating Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Heat Treating Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Heat Treating Market?
