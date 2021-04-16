Global Freight & Logistics Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

The Freight & Logistics market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Freight & Logistics companies during the forecast period.

Freight transport is the physical process of transporting commoditiesand merchandise goods and cargo. Logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.

Competitive Companies

The Freight & Logistics market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Panalpina (Switzerland)

The Maersk Group (Germany)

Walmart Group (US)

Dsv Global Transports and Logistics (Denmark)

Kuehne+ Nagel (Switzerland)

FedEx Corp. (US)

United Parcel Service (US)

Nippon Express (Japan)

DB Schenker Logistics (Germany)

C.H. Robinson (US)

Deutsche Post DHL (Germany)

Global Freight & Logistics market: Application segments

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Worldwide Freight & Logistics Market by Type:

Airway

Railway

Roadway

Waterway

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Freight & Logistics Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Freight & Logistics Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Freight & Logistics Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Freight & Logistics Market in Major Countries

7 North America Freight & Logistics Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Freight & Logistics Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Freight & Logistics Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Freight & Logistics Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Freight & Logistics Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Freight & Logistics manufacturers

-Freight & Logistics traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Freight & Logistics industry associations

-Product managers, Freight & Logistics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

