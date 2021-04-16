Global Field Device Management (FDM) Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
The Field Device Management (FDM) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Field Device Management (FDM) companies during the forecast period.
FDM is a centralized asset management system for remote configuration and maintenance of smart field devices based on HART, PROFIBUS and Fieldbus Foundation protocols.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Field Device Management (FDM) market include:
Metso Automation
Honeywell
Mitsubishi Electric
Hamilton Company
Rockwell Automation
ABB
Yokogawa
Endress+Hauser
Azbil Corporation
Schneider Electric
Festo
Siemens
Valmet
Emerson Electric Co.
Phoenix Contact
Global Field Device Management (FDM) market: Application segments
Oil and Gas
Energy and Power
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Automotive
Manufacturing
Field Device Management (FDM) Market: Type Outlook
Hardware
Software
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Field Device Management (FDM) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Field Device Management (FDM) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Field Device Management (FDM) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Field Device Management (FDM) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Key Stakeholders
Field Device Management (FDM) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Field Device Management (FDM)
Field Device Management (FDM) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Field Device Management (FDM) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
