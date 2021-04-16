Global Field Device Management (FDM) Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

The Field Device Management (FDM) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Field Device Management (FDM) companies during the forecast period.

FDM is a centralized asset management system for remote configuration and maintenance of smart field devices based on HART, PROFIBUS and Fieldbus Foundation protocols.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Field Device Management (FDM) market include:

Metso Automation

Honeywell

Mitsubishi Electric

Hamilton Company

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Yokogawa

Endress+Hauser

Azbil Corporation

Schneider Electric

Festo

Siemens

Valmet

Emerson Electric Co.

Phoenix Contact

Global Field Device Management (FDM) market: Application segments

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Manufacturing

Field Device Management (FDM) Market: Type Outlook

Hardware

Software

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Field Device Management (FDM) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Field Device Management (FDM) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Field Device Management (FDM) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Field Device Management (FDM) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Field Device Management (FDM) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Stakeholders

Field Device Management (FDM) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Field Device Management (FDM)

Field Device Management (FDM) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Field Device Management (FDM) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

