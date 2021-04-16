Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

The global Duty Free & Travel Retail market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Major Manufacture:

To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Duty Free & Travel Retail market, including:

Lotte Duty Free

Flemingo International Ltd

DFS Group

Lagardère Travel Retail

Dufry

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market: Application Outlook

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Type Segmentation

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Duty Free & Travel Retail Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Duty Free & Travel Retail Market in Major Countries

7 North America Duty Free & Travel Retail Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Duty Free & Travel Retail Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Duty Free & Travel Retail Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Duty Free & Travel Retail Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Duty Free & Travel Retail manufacturers

– Duty Free & Travel Retail traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Duty Free & Travel Retail industry associations

– Product managers, Duty Free & Travel Retail industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Duty Free & Travel Retail market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

