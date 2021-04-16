Global Data Broker Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
The Data Broker market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Data Broker companies during the forecast period.
Data Broker is a business that aggregates information from a variety of sources; processes it to enrich, cleanse or analyze it; and licenses it to other organizations. Data brokers can also license another company’s data directly, or process another organization’s data to provide them with enhanced results.
Competitive Players
The Data Broker market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
TransUnion LLC
Wolters Kluver N.V.
H.I.G. Capital
Acxiom Corporation
Ignite Technologies
TowerData Inc.
Equifax
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Experian Plc
Moodyâs Corporation
Alibaba Group Holdings Limited
PeekYou LLC
Qlik Technologies Inc.
Lifelock
IHS Markit and Morningstar
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Datasift Inc.
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
CoreLogic
Nielson Holdings PLC
RELX Group Plc.
Bloomberg L.P
HG Data Company
By application
BFSI
Retail and FMCG
Manufacturing
Media
Government Sector
Type Segmentation
Unstructured Data
Structured Data
Custom Structure Data
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Data Broker Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Data Broker Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Data Broker Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Data Broker Market in Major Countries
7 North America Data Broker Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Data Broker Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Data Broker Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Data Broker Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Report Key Audience
Data Broker manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Data Broker
Data Broker industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Data Broker industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
