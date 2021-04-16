Global Data Broker Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

The Data Broker market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Data Broker companies during the forecast period.

Data Broker is a business that aggregates information from a variety of sources; processes it to enrich, cleanse or analyze it; and licenses it to other organizations. Data brokers can also license another company’s data directly, or process another organization’s data to provide them with enhanced results.

Competitive Players

The Data Broker market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

TransUnion LLC

Wolters Kluver N.V.

H.I.G. Capital

Acxiom Corporation

Ignite Technologies

TowerData Inc.

Equifax

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Experian Plc

Moodyâs Corporation

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

PeekYou LLC

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Lifelock

IHS Markit and Morningstar

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Datasift Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

CoreLogic

Nielson Holdings PLC

RELX Group Plc.

Bloomberg L.P

HG Data Company

By application

BFSI

Retail and FMCG

Manufacturing

Media

Government Sector

Type Segmentation

Unstructured Data

Structured Data

Custom Structure Data

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Data Broker Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Data Broker Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Data Broker Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Data Broker Market in Major Countries

7 North America Data Broker Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Data Broker Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Data Broker Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Data Broker Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Report Key Audience

Data Broker manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Data Broker

Data Broker industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Data Broker industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

