Global Cough Systems Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vitality Medical, Oxygen Concentrator Store

Cough systems are the devices to assist in clearing the excessive secretion of cough from lungs by reversing the flow directions, which improves the patent airway and helps to develops and supports the alveolar growth. Such excessive cough causes severe pulmonary obstruction induced by pertussis and whooping cough and also by weak muscles and inefficient cough. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pertussis has affected 151,074 lives in 2018. Cough systems work by filling the lungs with positive pressure the rapid shifting to negative pressure and create respiratory flow rate and stimulate cough.

The process is called manual insufflation-exsufflation’ which can be applied through mask, tracheostomy or endotracheal tube and mouthpiece. Cough systems are highly beneficial for patients with weak muscles and inefficient cough such as myasthenia gravis, muscular dystrophies, cystic fibrosis, Spinal cord lesions, etc. The global cough systems market is expected to grow lucratively due to the increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), rising awareness and advanced technology of cough systems. Coronavirus is anticipated to support the growth of global cough systems market due to the symptom of cough induced by it, which is among one of the severe respiratory symptoms caused by a coronavirus.

Surging prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other diseases with weak muscle and inefficient cough, rising awareness and advanced technology of cough systems are driving the growth of the cough systems market. The COPD is driven by the escalating pollution and smoking which are impacting the majority of the population. Key players have focused to develop a novel and compact Cough systems with better efficacy. The cough systems market is restrained by the alternative treatments, high expenses and adverse effects such as chest soreness, abdominal distension, fatigue, and oxygen desaturation. Although, the cough systems market is overall expected to leverage with the rising demand to treat COPD and the technological advancements.

The global cough systems market is segmented into the device, air delivery mode, end-user and region.

By device, the global cough systems market is further segmented into;

The Automatic Cough Assist Device

The Manual Cough Assist Device

By air delivery mode, the global cough systems market is further segmented into;

Face mask

Mouthpiece

Adapter

Vest

By end-user, the global cough systems market is further segmented into;

Hospital

Clinic

Nursing Home

The key players of the global cough systems market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vitality Medical, Oxygen Concentrator Store, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Electromed, Emerson Electric Co., Ventec Life Systems., United Hayek Industries Inc., Dima Italia Srl, Wellmark Inc. and others.

