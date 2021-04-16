Global Combined Immune Deficiency Market 2021 – 2031 Explore Future Growth With Top Players | LFB SA, Shire plc, Kedrion Biopharma Inc
A formation of group of inherited immune disorders in which lymphocyte functions are impaired and lymphocyte numbers may be diminished is called Combined immune deficiencies (CIDs).These disorders affect the T-cells which disturbs their ability to provide assistance in production of antibodies and therefore causing decreased immunoglobulins. Combined immune deficiency (CID) as a result of defects caused by the gene mutations in the immune system.
The Covid-19 has a positive impact on the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market. The patients with immune deficiency disorders are more prone to developing infectious diseases. The Covid-19 virus has a significant impact on the immune system leading to rising no. of patients with immune deficiency disorders seek consistent treatment.
Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market: Drivers and Restraints
The prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases is on a rise across the globe. According to a study conducted by American academy of pediatrics, the calculated prevalence of diagnosed primary immune deficiency was 1 in 2000 children and 1 in 600 households. This rise in research and development activities that focus on identifying the gene that could cause combined immune deficiency are expected to accelerate new drug development and gene-sequencing. This is expected to drive the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market.
However, the lack of awareness amongst end users and the non-availability of diagnostic facilities in underdeveloped and developing countries with resource constraints is likely to leave this disease under recognized. This will in-turn restrict the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) market. Additionally, lack of adequate reimbursement and high cost of the therapies required for treatment may also restrain the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) market.
Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market: Segmentation
Tentatively, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, therapy type and end user.
Based on disease type, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market is segmented as:
- Antibody Deficiency
- Cellular Immunodeficiency
- Innate Immune Disorders
Based on therapy type, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market is segmented as:
- Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy
- Bone marrow transplant
- Stem cell transplant
- Lung transplant
- Gene therapy
- Others
Based on end user, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market is segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical care
- Research and development institutes
Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market: Key players
Some of the players identified in the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market include:
- LFB SA
- Shire plc
- Kedrion Biopharma Inc
- CSL Behring
- Octapharma
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc
- Sanquin,
- Grifols, S.A
- Biotest AG,
- Baxter International Inc.
