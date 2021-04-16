Global Combined Immune Deficiency Market 2021 – 2031 Explore Future Growth With Top Players | LFB SA, Shire plc, Kedrion Biopharma Inc

A formation of group of inherited immune disorders in which lymphocyte functions are impaired and lymphocyte numbers may be diminished is called Combined immune deficiencies (CIDs).These disorders affect the T-cells which disturbs their ability to provide assistance in production of antibodies and therefore causing decreased immunoglobulins. Combined immune deficiency (CID) as a result of defects caused by the gene mutations in the immune system.

The Covid-19 has a positive impact on the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market. The patients with immune deficiency disorders are more prone to developing infectious diseases. The Covid-19 virus has a significant impact on the immune system leading to rising no. of patients with immune deficiency disorders seek consistent treatment.

Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases is on a rise across the globe. According to a study conducted by American academy of pediatrics, the calculated prevalence of diagnosed primary immune deficiency was 1 in 2000 children and 1 in 600 households. This rise in research and development activities that focus on identifying the gene that could cause combined immune deficiency are expected to accelerate new drug development and gene-sequencing. This is expected to drive the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market.

However, the lack of awareness amongst end users and the non-availability of diagnostic facilities in underdeveloped and developing countries with resource constraints is likely to leave this disease under recognized. This will in-turn restrict the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) market. Additionally, lack of adequate reimbursement and high cost of the therapies required for treatment may also restrain the growth of the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) market.

Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, therapy type and end user.

Based on disease type, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market is segmented as:

Antibody Deficiency

Cellular Immunodeficiency

Innate Immune Disorders

Based on therapy type, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market is segmented as:

Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy

Bone marrow transplant

Stem cell transplant

Lung transplant

Gene therapy

Others

Based on end user, the global Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical care

Research and development institutes

Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market: Key players

Some of the players identified in the Combined Immune Deficiency (CID) Market include:

LFB SA

Shire plc

Kedrion Biopharma Inc

CSL Behring

Octapharma

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc

Sanquin,

Grifols, S.A

Biotest AG,

Baxter International Inc.

