Global Capnography Market 2021 – 2031 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players | Medtronic, Masimo, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

In capnography, the carbon dioxide exhaled by the patient is measured over time. Capnography is increasingly being used by paramedics as it is commonly used during anaesthetic procedures. Capnography is used in the medical field for a variety of purposes, including the confirmation of clinical death, evaluation successive resuscitative efforts and the analysis of the causes of respiratory distress. This rise in no. of applications for which capnography is used is expected to boost the overall growth of the capnography market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a positive impact on the capnography market. The rising no. of cases in the emergency medical department that require respiratory monitoring due to Covid-19 is driving the growth of the capnography market.

The rise in no. of surgeries is expected to be drive the growth of capnography market. Rising no. of respiratory diseases is also expected to boost the growth of the market. According to WHO, in 2017, about 3 million people die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and around 65 million people suffer from it each year, which makes it the third leading cause of death worldwide. The rising preference of capnometers over oximetry will also propel the growth of the capnography market. This preference can be attributed towards the advantages that the capnography device offer over an oximetry such as real time measurement of EtCO2 and immediate recognition of ventilation as compared to oximetry.

Additionally, the increasing use of capnography in the hospitals will lead to exponential growth of the market. This high demand is due to the wide range of applications that capnography is used in. some of which includes estimation of cardiac output, monitoring patients with raised intracranial pressure, monitoring adequacy of ventilator support, etc. Increasing technological advancements will also drive the growth of the market.

However, capnography devices are costly and complex to use and require trained and skilled professionals. Thus, the high price and limited trained professionals may restrict the growth of the capnography market. Additionally, stringent regulatory guidelines will also restrain the growth of the capnography market during the forecast period.

Tentatively, the global Capnography Market has been segmented on the basis of modality, end-user and region.

Based on technology, the global Capnography Market is segmented as:

Main-stream

Side-stream

Micro-stream

Based on Application, the global Capnography Market is segmented as:

Procedural sedation

Emergency medicine

General floor

Pain management

Critical care

Based on end-users, the global Capnography Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Some of the players identified in the Capnography Market include:

Medtronic

Masimo

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Smiths Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips

Nonin

CareFusion

Welch Allyn

