Global Alpine Ski Equipment Sales will reach approximately US$ 700 Mn in revenues by 2022-end Says Fact.MR

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the global market for alpine ski equipment is poised to exhibit a moderate CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Global sales of alpine ski equipment will reach approximately US$ 700 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Over the past few years, there has been a substantial rise in number of people participating in alpine skiing. Although helmets are not a mandatory equipment in this recreational and competitive winter sport, individuals prefer to use helmets owing to the awareness about head injuries. Most of the ski countries are focusing on expansion of ski initiatives, in a bid to accelerate the participation rate, as well as reap economic benefits. An example of this is the “Little Shredders” program launched by the SSA – Ski and Snowboard Australia, which is the governing body for the Australian competitive snow sports. Little Shredders program has been initiated for teaching the alpine skiing basics to children, without even visiting the slopes. These factors might influence growth of the global alpine ski equipment market over the forecast period.

The infrastructure of alpine skiing is witnessing rapid development across ski regions, driving economy of these regions, and promoting tourism. Huge development in skiing is being witnessed in South Korea, with an aim to support Winter Olympics in 2018. Moreover, alpine ski resorts are concentrating on extension of their facilities across well-established ski economies, such as Europe and North America. This large scale alpine skiing infrastructure development is adhering more individuals for participating in this sport. These factors will further drive the market growth in the near future.

9 Key Estimations on Future of Global Alpine Ski Equipment Market