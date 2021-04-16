Global AI in IoT Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

Latest market research report on Global AI in IoT Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional AI in IoT market.

AI applications for IoT enable companies to avoid unplanned downtime, increase operating efficiency, spawn new products and services, and enhance risk management.

Competitive Players

The AI in IoT market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

SAP (Germany)

Salesforce (US)

HPE (US)

Kairos (US)

IBM (US)

Uptake (US)

Anagog (Israel)

Softweb Solutions (US)

Autoplant Systems Pvt Ltd. (India)

GE (US)

PTC (US)

Oracle (US)

Arundo (US)

SAS (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Imagimob (Sweden)

C3 IoT (US)

AWS (US)

AI in IoT Market: Application Outlook

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Retail

Others

AI in IoT Market: Type Outlook

Platforms

Software Solutions

Services

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of AI in IoT Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of AI in IoT Market by Types

4 Segmentation of AI in IoT Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of AI in IoT Market in Major Countries

7 North America AI in IoT Landscape Analysis

8 Europe AI in IoT Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific AI in IoT Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa AI in IoT Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– AI in IoT manufacturers

– AI in IoT traders, distributors, and suppliers

– AI in IoT industry associations

– Product managers, AI in IoT industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：

What are market dynamics of AI in IoT market? What are challenges and opportunities?

Who are the global key players in this AI in IoT market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?

What was global market status of AI in IoT market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of AI in IoT market?

What is current market status of AI in IoT market growth? What’s market analysis of AI in IoT market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What is AI in IoT market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is economic impact on AI in IoT market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for AI in IoT market?

