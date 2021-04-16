Glass Syringe Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | Ompi, Baxter BioPharma Solution, ROVI CM, Terumo(JP)

Global Glass Syringe Market Size study, bySyringe Type (Disposable, Reusable), by Material Type (Borosilicate Neutral Glass, Surface Treated Borosilicate Glass, Soda Lime Glass), by Capacity (Up to 1 ml, 1 ml to 5 ml, 5 ml to 20 ml, Above 20 ml) , End Use( Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Drug Manufacturing , Clinical Research) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Glass Syringe market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Glass Syringe market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Glass Syringe Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Glass syringes are the most widely used in syringe pump applications. They are available in a variety of sizes including microliter volumes, enabling experiments with extremely small injection volumes. They are ideal for high precision work. In the recent years, there has been a surge in health issues due to unhealthy lifestyle of people and growth of healthcare sector is likely to contribute to the expansion of the global glass syringe market. Also, the use of plastic material for manufacturing syringes causes harm to environment and plastic syringes do not have the capacity to hold the highly sensitive drugs. But glass syringes can hold the high precision drugs without causing any harm to the drug. Moreover, COVID-19 vaccine distribution has led to a huge demand for syringes, especially glass syringes to hold the sensitive drug. This will lead to the growth of glass syringes market. In 2021, , UNICEF anticipates delivering over 1 billion syringes to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts and 620 million syringes that UNICEF will purchase for other vaccination programs against other diseases such as measles, typhoid and more. This is likely to boost the demand for syringes market. However, the presence of plastic and disposable syringes in the market impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, due to the rising health issues and demand for non- reactive syringes which can hold highly sensitive drug is likely to drive the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Glass Syringe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.North Americais the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing tothe growing health issues in US due to unhealthy lifestyle and increasing diseases. Whereas,Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.Factors such as rising cancer patients required considerable use of healthcare resources would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glass Syringe market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ompi

Baxter BioPharma Solution

ROVI CM

Terumo(JP)

Vetter(DE)

Unilife Corporation(US)

Taisei Kako(JP)

Roselabs Group(IN)

ARTE CORPORATION(JP)

Weigao Group Medical Polymer(CN)

Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical(CN)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Syringe Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Material Type

Borosilicate Neutral Glass

Surface Treated Borosilicate Glass

Soda Lime Glass

By Capacity

Up to 1 ml

1 ml to 5 ml

5 ml to 20 ml

Above 20 ml

By End Use

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Drug Manufacturing

Clinical Research

Key Segments Studied in the Global Glass Syringe Market

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Economic Consequences of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Market: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis & Conclusion by Economic Impact & Risk Factors

(Get Special Discount Up To: 30% to 40% Discount)

