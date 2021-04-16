Gear Shaping Machine Market: would require a long term applied R&D to achieve the method to produce components with high load-bearing capacity

Gear shaping machine market: Overview and Dynamics

With the increasing technological developments in every field, the demand for high accuracy and precision in processes is creating new opportunities for the machine tools market. Consistency and quality assurance of the gear shaping machines add up to its advantages and elevating demand in the gear manufacturing units.

The wide engagement of gears in almost all the machines of all major industries directs the growth of the gear shaping machine market. The gear shaping process in the manufacture of gears is a crucial and important step that must be carried with the caution and rigorous inspection process.

For instance, Gleason provides rigidity, stability, reliability and its gear shaping machines are designed uniquely to deliver higher accuracies, and also their flexibility according to the customer requirements give them a competitive gain over the others.

The escalating demand-supply of the gears whether in the automobiles, clocks and watches, washing machines, aerospace and other manufacturing firms will pave the way for the gear shaping machines in the coming years. Being a highly intricate process which requires extreme accuracy and precision, gear shaping gives rise to specifically engineered gear shaping machines offering scope to new entrants in the market ensuring the best results.

But the factor which calls-off the growth of gear shaping machine market is the rapid advancements being taking place in one of the Unconventional Manufacturing processes called Additive manufacturing. In additive manufacturing processes, a component is created by adding layer-by-layer of the metallic powders in 3D printing apparatus using a source of energy from laser or heated extruder.

Due to the afore-mentioned technology, the market of gear shaping machine may get affected as the unconventional method is advancing to overtake the convention method of making gears and other machine elements.

As even the products made through additive manufacturing processes do have their restraints like low load-bearing capacity and others, would require a long term applied R&D to achieve the method to produce components with high load-bearing capacity.

COVID Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic caused disruption and unpleasant conditions for almost all the industries in the world. The lockdowns and shutdown imposed along with strict social distancing measures across all the globe directly impacted the production and supply of machine tools which includes the gear shaping machine market.

The early months of pandemic witnessed a huge dip in the global economy and major industries comprising of automobiles, aerospace etc. leading to a drop in the gear shaping machine demand as well.

The shutdown of manufacturing units which produce various types of gears used in diversified applications dragged the curve of gear shaping machine market. However, the increased use of gears in medical devices such as ventilators and modified respirators tried to maintain the equilibrium in the market during the pandemic.

Despite the losses during COVID-19, relaxation in lockdown and global economy retrieval will eventually steer the revival of gear shaping machine market as the demand for gears in various fields are showing an upsurge in demand than before, after lifting of the lockdown restriction in most of the countries.

Segmentation Analysis of Gear shaping machine Market

The global Gear shaping machine market is bifurcated into three major segments: product type, end-use, and region.

On the basis of product type, Gear shaping machine market has been segmented as follows:

Electronic stroke

Mechanical stroke

Hydro stroke

On the basis of end-use, Gear shaping machine market has been segmented as follows:

Industrial Construction Oil & Gas Manufacturing Medical Devices Automobiles Aerospace others



On the basis of geographic regions, Gear shaping machine market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Gear shaping machine: Regional Outlook

Based on the regional split, the report “Gear shaping machine Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Among these, North America is the mature region under the gear shaping machine market due to the presence of large manufacturers and suppliers. The advancing infrastructure and constant development in the industrial sector cater to the growth of gear shaping machines over these regions.

The presence of highly advanced industries and manufacturing units in this region makes it obvious to have a high demand for Gear Shaping Machine from these regions and the constant thrive and expansion of industries also accounts for estimating an upsurge demand in the years to come over the forecast period.

The Next leading demand for gear shaping machine is witnessed in Europe. The dominant presence of advanced infrastructure and manufacturing units accounts for peak demand in the gear shaping machine market.

Countries like China, Japan, and India where the industrial revolution is taking place with the rapid erection of new manufacturing units and industries are the driving force of the gear shaping machine market in East and South Asia.

The soaring demand in the manufacturing industries to meet wider customer needs from various production units where the gears are used, demand and supply of the machine tools used in the automobile, aerospace, medical devices and many other industries are the key factors affecting the extension of the gear shaping machines.

Even the upcoming construction projects in these Asian countries are expected to boost the market of gear shaping machine market. Further, the Middle East and Africa account to a significant contribution under the gear shaping machine market as there are industrial applications where gear as a driving component is being used in the oil and gas, mining and other industrial applications. Even the countries in Oceania are also accounting a minimum contribution to the gear shaping machine market.

Gear shaping machine: Key Players

The Gear shaping machine market being a moderately consolidated one gives the advantage to the key players in contributing to the higher market share. Companies like Bourn & Koch Inc., Gleason, Helios Gear products, Liebherr America, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Machine Tool Builders, Phoenix Inc., DVS Technology America Inc., Star SU LLC, Samputensili S.p.A. and many others are among the major players in the gear shaping machine market.

