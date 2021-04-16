Garbage Bag Market Share Analysis 2021, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types And Applications – TMR

According to the World Bank report, the amount of garbage generated in urban areas, globally, is growing at a faster rate than the rate of urbanization. On an average, each person produces 1.2 kg of garbage per day and, thus, 7.4 million tons of garbage is produced per day in the world. This waste comes from households, schools, offices, market places, restaurants, industries, commercial complexes, agriculture, etc.

A garbage bag is a flexible material used for the collection, storage, disposal, and handling of garbage. In addition, it has a very wide application in the transportation and distribution of garbage. It has variety of names such as bin bag, trash bag, rubbish bag, can line, etc. Three Canadians, Harry Wasylyk, Larry Hansen, and Frank Plomp, produced the first garbage plastic bag in 1950. In the 21st Century, there are different materials available for the production of a garbage bag. Those materials include Low-Density Polythene (LDPE), High-Density Polythene (HDPE), recycled polythene, liner blend polythene, Medium Density Polythene (MDPE), Metallocene Polythene (mPE), degradable polythene, woven polypropylene, biodegradable polythene, and co-extruded plastic bags. Garbage bags produced from these materials are low cost, hygienic, leak proof, lightweight, durable, portable, offer resistance to air & water, meet FDA and USDA specifications, and can be recycled. These bags come in a variety of colors, such as black, pink, green, white, transparent, etc. They are also available in variety of sizes, depending on their end uses. Garbage bags find a wide range of applications in day to day life and are widely used in households, colleges, offices, shops, restaurants, hospitals, industries, etc.

Evolving life style of consumers, increasing health and environmental awareness, and supportive environmental policies implemented by various governments across the globe are the major factors responsible for the increasing global demand for garbage bags and, thereby, their market growth. Owing to its value added applications, right from handling of waste to transportation and distribution of garbage, the market for garbage bags is expected to create significant growth and investment opportunities for players operating in the market, especially in the developing countries. Besides, the garbage bags market is expected to continue to grow steadily in developed nations, wherein the consumer demand for garbage storage and handling bags is high. The main growth drivers for the market are private consumers, retailers, and local packaging firms, which focuses more on delivering the product in the local market.

However, sustainability of the garbage bag market majorly depends on new product innovation, such as garbage bag with enhanced odor control benefits. Additionally, presence of big and small retailers and increasing consumer preference for using cheap local products has created a highly competitive environment for big brands of garbage bags.

The global garbage bag market is segmented based on: its material of construction, available sizes, and end users. By material of manufacturing, the global garbage bags market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, linear blend polythene, degradable polythene, biodegradable polythene, and woven polypropylene. By size, the market is segmented into 25 liters, 35 liters, and 50 liters & above. By end user, the global garbage bag market is segmented into consumer and industrial.

By geography, the global garbage bags market has been classified into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The global garbage bags market is anticipated to expand at a double digit CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is expected to be the most attractive market for garbage bag packaging due to large volumes of produced garbage from urban agglomerations. As of 2016, China is the largest garbage bags market in Asia Pacific, followed by India, and the market in these countries is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. North America, followed by Western Europe, are the other prominent regions projected to hold a promising future growth potential in the garbage bags market by the end of 2026.

Some of the key players in the global garbage bag market are Allied Plastics, Berry Plastic Corporation, Clorox Australia Pty Limited, Cosmoplast, Heyuan Ruijian Plastic Products Co., Ltd., International Plastics, Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd., Luban Pack, Novplasta, S.R.O., and Terdex.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

