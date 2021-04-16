Functional Foods Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2020-2027)

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Functional Foods market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Functional Foods market are also predicted in this report.

The market for functional food is increasing as consumers prefer balanced diets and food that not only takes care of their appetite but also helps enhance their immunity. This, along with product innovations in terms of flavors and variant offerings, presents significant opportunities for the growth of applications in the functional food ingredients market. Factors that are further fueling consumer interest in functional foods are the rapid advances in science & technology, increase in health care costs, aging, and growth in interest in attaining wellness through diet.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Functional Foods market are:

Glanbia

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Danone

Meiji Group

Kellogg Company

Raisio Group

Arla Foods

Nestlé

Mars

Kirin Holdings

GlaxoSmithKline Company

Sanitarium Health?Wellbeing Company

Unilever

General Mills

Dean Foods

Red Bull GmbH

Ocean Spray Cranberries

BNL Food Group

Abbott Laboratories

Murray Goulburn

Kraft Foods

Royal FrieslandCampina

Application Synopsis

The Functional Foods Market by Application are:

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy products

Meat, fish & eggs

Soy products

Fats & oils

Others

Global Functional Foods market: Type segments

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotic

Vitamins

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Functional Foods Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Functional Foods Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Functional Foods Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Functional Foods Market in Major Countries

7 North America Functional Foods Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Functional Foods Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Functional Foods Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Functional Foods Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

