Functional Foods Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2020-2027)
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Functional Foods market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Functional Foods market are also predicted in this report.
The market for functional food is increasing as consumers prefer balanced diets and food that not only takes care of their appetite but also helps enhance their immunity. This, along with product innovations in terms of flavors and variant offerings, presents significant opportunities for the growth of applications in the functional food ingredients market. Factors that are further fueling consumer interest in functional foods are the rapid advances in science & technology, increase in health care costs, aging, and growth in interest in attaining wellness through diet.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Functional Foods market are:
Glanbia
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo
Danone
Meiji Group
Kellogg Company
Raisio Group
Arla Foods
Nestlé
Mars
Kirin Holdings
GlaxoSmithKline Company
Sanitarium Health?Wellbeing Company
Unilever
General Mills
Dean Foods
Red Bull GmbH
Ocean Spray Cranberries
BNL Food Group
Abbott Laboratories
Murray Goulburn
Kraft Foods
Royal FrieslandCampina
Application Synopsis
The Functional Foods Market by Application are:
Bakery & Cereals
Dairy products
Meat, fish & eggs
Soy products
Fats & oils
Others
Global Functional Foods market: Type segments
Carotenoids
Dietary Fibers
Fatty Acids
Minerals
Prebiotics & Probiotic
Vitamins
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Functional Foods Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Functional Foods Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Functional Foods Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Functional Foods Market in Major Countries
7 North America Functional Foods Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Functional Foods Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Functional Foods Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Functional Foods Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Functional Foods Market Intended Audience:
– Functional Foods manufacturers
– Functional Foods traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Functional Foods industry associations
– Product managers, Functional Foods industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
