Food Testing Market size is valued at USD 32.2 billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR % of 7.5% from 2021-2027

The Global Food Safety Testing Market size is valued at USD 32.2 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR % of 7.5% from 2021-2027. Food testing is a procedure of food product verification in order to check safety and decrease risk of contamination which causes food borne illness. Globally, food security is at constant risk due to food adulteration & contamination, leading to outbreak of food borne diseases. Food testing involves validation of food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers.

High occurrence of pathogens outbreaks such as listeria and salmonella in processed food and meat products is driving the market growth. However, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

The Global Food Testing market is segmented on the basis of Contaminant, Food Tested, and Technology. The global Food Testing market Based on Contaminant the global Food Testing market is segregated as Pathogen, Genetically modified organism (GMO), Chemical & toxin and Others. Based on Food Tested the global Food Testing market is segmented as Meat & meat product, Dairy & dairy product, Cereal, grain, & pulse, Processed food and Others.

Based on Technology, the global Food Testing market is segmented in Agar culturing, PCR-based assay, Immunoassay-based, Others and Others.

The regional outlook on the global Food Testing market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Food Testing market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

SGS AG is implementing of new technologies, such as the cloud, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, to manage quality and safety. The global Food Testing market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Eurofins Scientific, SGS AG, Bureau Veritas S.A., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Clear Labs, Intertek Group PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories., ALS Limited , TUV SÜD , Microbac Laboratories , AsureQuality , FoodChain ID (US), , Romer Labs , Symbio Laboratories , R J Hill Laboratories , and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Food Testing market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The Food Testing market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2021 to 2030. The market segmentations include,

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Eurofins Scientific, SGS AG, Bureau Veritas S.A., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Clear Labs, Intertek Group PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories., ALS Limited , TUV SÜD , Microbac Laboratories , AsureQuality , FoodChain ID (US), , Romer Labs , Symbio Laboratories , R J Hill Laboratories , and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

