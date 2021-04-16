Food Service Packaging Market Business Opportunity to 2027

The food service packaging market was valued at US$ 63,605.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 100,715.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

In 2018, under the material segment, the others segment accounted for the largest share in the global food service packaging market. Other types of food service packaging include paper, glass, and others. The glass material is made up of various natural, sustainable raw materials. It is one of the most preferred packaging material used to preserve the preserve and maintain the integrity of food & beverages. Due to its zero rate of chemical interactions, nonporous and impermeable, and 100% recyclable & reused properties, glass is a widely used packaging material and is considered “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) by the U.S. FDA.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004889/

Top Key Players:- Amcor plc., Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Dow Inc., DS Smith PLC, Genpak LLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited , Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company

Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and helps improve customer satisfaction levels as well as information transmission. Food contact materials and food packaging are essential to provide consumers worldwide with safe and nutritious food. It protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food.

Market Segmentation:

Food service Packaging Market – By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

Food service Packaging Market – By Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Food service Packaging Market – By Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004889/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/