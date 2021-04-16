Food Certification Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR % of 5.3% from 2021-2027

The global Food Certification Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR % of 5.3% from 2021-2027. Food safety has become a major issue throughout the entire supply chain within the food industry. Food certification offers a number of services to assess, monitor and ensure the safety of food products by improving food safety, legal compliance, quality and facilitating trade.

Factors such as increasing consumer awareness about certified food products, growing demand for processed meat products certification, and rising prevalence of foodborne illness are expected to drive the growth of the global food certification market during the forecast period.

The global Food Certification market is segmented on the basis of Type, and Application. The global Food Certification market Based on Type the global Food Certification market is segregated as ISO 22000, SQF, BRC, IFS, USDA Organic, Halal, Kosher, and Others. Based on Application the global Food Certification market is segmented as Processed Meat & Poultry, Organic Food, Infant Food, Dairy Products, Beverages, Seafood, and Others.

The regional outlook on the global Food Certification market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Food Certification market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Landscape

Standardization (ISO 22000) accounts for a significant share in the Food Certification market as it helps organizations identify and control food safety hazards. The global Food Certification market is highly competitive in nature with major players including ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, DNV GL, Intertek Group PLC, Lloyd’s Register, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, and others. The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Food Certification market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

The Food Certification market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2021 to 2030. The market segmentations include,

Food Certification Market, By Type

ISO 22000

SQF

BRC

IFS

USDA Organic

Halal

Kosher

Others

Food Certification Market, By Application

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Infant Food

Dairy Products

Beverages

Seafood

Others

Food Certification Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include ALS Limited, Asurequality Ltd, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, DNV GL, Intertek Group PLC, Lloyd’s Register, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Food Certification market sizes from 2021 to 2030

Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2030

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Food Certification market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Report Customizations

The customization research services cover the additional custom report features such as additional regional and country level analysis as per the client requirements.

