Fleet Management Software Global Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – ARI, Element, Geotab, GPS Insight, NexTraq, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Trimble, Verizon Connect , Wheels

Currently, the wireless industry is growing immensely and setting new records for network traffic, network infrastructure, and wireless connections deployment. Due to the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide, it enables to enhance various systems used for various industries through wireless technologies. Wireless technologies play an important role in driving the economy of various countries around the globe. Several potential countries around the world are contributing to the country’s economy to remain competitive in the market. For instance, according to CTIA, a trade association for the wireless communications industry based in the U.S., The wireless industry contributed US$ 475 Bn to the U.S. economy annually in 2016.

Fleet Management Software market in global is expected to grow from US$ 15.81 Bn in 2018 to US$ 54.05 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Various companies use fleet management software in order to control the fleet vehicles. Integration of wireless technologies with fleet management software increases the efficiency of the fleets and helps reduce the burden of fleet operators. Wireless technology such as global positioning system and vehicle tracking systems helps to gain exceptional insight into the performance of the fleet. These wireless technologies also improve the behavior of the driver by monitoring the speed of the vehicle, harsh braking, and much more. Furthermore, according to a study, around 13 million devices enabled with wireless connectivity are deployed to manage fleet vehicles, and this figure might grow during the forecast period. Thus, due to increased emphasis on wireless technologies in vehicle operations help the vendors to increase their productivity, efficiency, would boost the global fleet management software market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ARI Fleet Management Company

Element Fleet Management Corp.

Geotab Inc.

GPS Insight

NexTraq, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC

Teletrac Navman US Ltd

Trimble, Inc.

Verizon Connect

Wheels, Inc.

The “Global Fleet Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fleet Management Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Fleet Management Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fleet Management Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Fleet Management Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Fleet Management Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Fleet Management Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Fleet Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

