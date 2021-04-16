Fixed RFID Market Growth Projections by 2027 | CoImpinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Nordic ID Oyj., Portable Technology Solutions, LLC., Unitech Electronics

The global fixed RFID readers market size is experiencing a significant growth and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. Fixed RFID (radio frequency identification) reader is a gadget utilized to collect data from a RFID label, which is used to track products or objects. Fixed RFID readers improve maintenance tracing and drive proficient manufacturing and logistics tasks. In addition, it helps in improving chain productivity, usage, work-in-measure (WIP) monitoring and utilization, and asset management. Subsequently, growth in demand for RFID readers lead to growth of the fixed RFID reader market share.

Key players of the fixed RFID readers market analyzed in the research include CoImpinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Nordic ID Oyj., Portable Technology Solutions, LLC., Unitech Electronics., LTD., Zebra Technologies Corp, Alien Technology, LLC, Datalogic S.p.A., GAO RFID Inc., Honeywell International Inc. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

The global fixed RFID readers market is segmented into frequency, communication type, industry vertical, and region. Based on frequency, the market is further segmented into low frequency fixed rfid readers, high frequency fixed rfid readers, and ultra-high frequency fixed rfid readers. In terms of communication type, the market is sub-divided into ethernet, Wi-Fi, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated further into agriculture, aerospace & defense, automotive, retail, healthcare, logistics & transportation, government, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Features in RFID readers such as automatic recording of RFID tags without filtering each item spares hours of shoppers and likewise permits cost count in one sweep, which boosts the fixed RFID readers market growth. Although, high usage of a portable or handheld RFID reader is the major factor that hinders development of the market. In addition, high acceptance of fixed RFID readers across logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, and different enterprises for asset management and inventory to accomplish high efficiency in their logistics operations are projected to boost the fixed RFID reader market growth.

Surge in usage in automotive and industrial applications

Enterprises across the globe are exceptionally concentrating on accepting systems that can give them profoundly proficient supply chain management. Organizations are dynamically concentrating on arrangements, such as RFID labels that can expand their operational productivity. A fixed RFID reader is a gadget that examines a RFID tag. Acceptance of fixed RFID reader has expanded altogether across automotive sector, assembling, and retail to drive asset management and inventory to accomplish high proficiency in their supply chain activities.

Sellers in the fixed RFID reader market are concentrating on advancing fixed RFID readers by consolidating sensors and other communication technologies through which operators can trace their assets and deal with shipment of items. Merchants in the market are likewise concentrating on joining fixed RFID readers with Big Data and IoT Platform to find an article and its real-time location. Moreover, growth toward adoption of cutting-edge innovation is one of the key trends in the fixed RFID reader market.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rise in concerns to monitor quality of medicines have created an opportunity for the fixed RFID readers industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy globally. The effect of this pandemic is increasing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain.

The COVID-19 crisis is making uncertainty in the stock market, immense slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among customers.

