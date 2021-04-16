Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

The global Evaporative Air Cooler market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

“Evaporative Air Cooler for Home represent a low-cost, energy-efficient and an environmentally-friendly alternative to air conditioners. Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions. “

Leading Vendors

BRIVIS

Excelair

NewAir(Luma Comfort)

Airgroup

Jinghui

Khaitan

Lianchuang

Seeley International

Hessaire

Aolan

Bajaj Electricals

Honeywell

Essick

Symphony(Keruilai)

PMI

Media

Delonghi

Kenstar(Worldwide?

SPT

Climate Technologies

Evaporative Air Cooler Market: Application Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Global Evaporative Air Cooler market: Type segments

Portable Air Coolers

Window Air Coolers

Whole House Air Coolers

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Evaporative Air Cooler Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Evaporative Air Cooler Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Evaporative Air Cooler Market in Major Countries

7 North America Evaporative Air Cooler Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Evaporative Air Cooler Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Evaporative Air Cooler Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Evaporative Air Cooler Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

