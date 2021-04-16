Europe Patient Portal Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKESSON CORPORATION, General Electric Company

The “Europe Patient Portal Market” Research Report 2020-2027 Published by Premium Market Insights, a conspicuous statistical surveying firm incorporates bits of knowledge into the market. The report has been set up by experienced and proficient market experts and scientists. They have investigated the serious scene, division, geological development, and income, creation, and utilization development of the worldwide Europe Patient Portal market and included the record. Players can utilize the exact market raw numbers and factual examinations gave in the report to comprehend the current and future development of the worldwide market. The report contains information with respect to the organic market circumstance, the serious situation, and the difficulties for market development, market openings, and the dangers experienced by vital participants during the gauge time of 2020-2027.

The Europe patient portal market is expected to reach US$ 3,317.17 million by 2027 from US$ 836.85 million in 2019, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2020 to 2027.

A patient portal is an online application that enables the maintenance of the data of patients. The patient portal is a web-based solution connected with electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. The patients can share their health information and communicate remotely.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Europe Patient Portal Market Report Include; Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, McKESSON CORPORATION, General Electric Company, NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

EUROPE PATIENT PORTAL SEGMENTATION

By Product

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

By End User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

