Europe Omega-3 Concentrates Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021 With Top Vendors Like BASF SE, AlaskOmega, Golden Omega S.A, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Epax Norway

The Europe omega-3 concentrates market is expected to reach US$ 664.99 million in 2027 from US$ 399.69 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

Omega-3 concentrates refers to highly concentrated oils & powders that are rich in EPA and DHA constitution. The common sources of obtaining omega-3 concentrates are fish, algae, calamari and others. These concentrates are known for offering health benefits like reduction in the risk of heart diseases, reduces blood fat level and enhances the good cholesterol level in the human body. The EPA and DHA content in omega-3 concentrates are inked with healthy aging throughout life. These are also linked with fetal development and Alzheimer’s disease. The omega-3 concentrates in the form of powder and oil find applications in food & beverages, infant formulas and dietary supplements.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Europe Omega-3 Concentrates Market Report Include; BASF SE, AlaskOmega, Golden Omega S.A, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Epax Norway, Norwegian Fish Oil, GC Rieber VivoMega

Europe Omega-3 Concentrates Market Segmentation

By Form

Oil

Powder

By Source

Fish

Algae

Calamari

Krill

Others

By Type

Triglyceride (TG)

Ethyl Ester (EE)

Phospholipids (PL)

By Concentration

High DHA

High EPA

Balanced EPA-DHA

By End Use

High DHA

High EPA

Balanced EPA-DHA

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Europe Omega-3 Concentrates Market size by pinpointing its sub-portions. To dissect the sum and estimation of the Europe Omega-3 Concentrates Market, contingent upon key areas To contemplate the significant players and dissect their development plans. To dissect the Europe Omega-3 Concentrates Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their support in the whole area. To inspect the Europe Omega-3 Concentrates market size (volume and worth) from the organization, fundamental locales/nations, items and application, foundation data. Essential overall Europe Omega-3 Concentrates Market fabricating organizations, to determine, explain, and investigate the item deals sum, worth and piece of the pie, market competition scene, SWOT examination, and improvement plans for future. To look at serious advancement, for example, developments, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

