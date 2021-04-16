Europe Animal Genetics Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting CAGR of 5.0%, Noted BMI

Europe Animal Genetics market is expected to reach US$ 150.2 million in 2027 from US$ 101.5 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020-2027

Animal genetics is one of the best mainstays of livestock development (alongside animal nutrition, animal health, and husbandry concerns such as housing). It is a branch of genetics that deals with the study of gene variation and inheritance in companion, domestic and wild animals is called as animal genetics. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it is a wide field, ranging from characterization to maintenance to genetic improvement. Animal genetics are used for genetic trait testing, DNA testing, and genetic disease testing. The animal genetics market is expected to increase in forecasted period.

Leading Europe Animal Genetics Market Players:

Hendrix Genetics

Envigo

Animal Genetics Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Genus

Topigs Norsvin

Zoetis Inc.

Alta Genetics Inc.

Groupe Grimaud

Europe Animal Genetics market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

Europe Animal Genetics Market Segmentation

Europe Animal Genetics Market – By Type

Biotechnology and Biochemicals

Big Data & Analytics

Sensors and Connected Devices

Mobility

Other Types

Europe Animal Genetics Market – By Application

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Marketplace

Europe Animal Genetics Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

