Environment Testing Services Market Next Big Thing | Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas, SGS

Global Environment testing services Market is valued at approximately USD 8.532 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Environmental testing services are widely used to monitor, detect, or determine hazards within our environment including water, air & soil, which can be harmful to human. Environment testing services plays an important role for every manufacturing unit and organizations as well as humans by ensuring their products are able to withstand the elements of their intended environment. The market is expected to grow with a significant pace over the forecast years due to the rise in strict regulations related to environmental safety and Increasing need for cost-saving and time-efficient customized testing services. Regulatory bodies involve routine sample treating and control of the waste remaining disposed of at the property. Industrial organizations and other corporations test those samples to safeguard the environment. Consequently, firms go through routine scrutinizing by third parties to abide by regulatory requirements. Corporations need sample-specific tests and stick to the requirements, providing routine that is time-effective. For instance, according to a report by United States Environmental Protection Agency, National Primary Drinking Water Regulations are legally enforceable guidelines that comply to all public water systems. These guidelines protect public health by determining maximum concentrations of contaminants permitted in finished drinking water. These rules need that laboratories be licensed and use only authorized methods for assessment. Except specifically stated in the technique, laboratories are not allowed to modify sampling, safeguarding, or any other conditions necessary in the method. Furthermore, according to a report by Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI), During 2019, water companies tested drinking water within England to validate compliance with the drinking water guidelines. Nearly half of the tests were conducted out on samples taken from customers’ taps picked at random. Collectively, the water companies conducted out a total of 3,502,637 tests throughout 2019 and only 1,509 of these tests failed to meet the standards set in the guidelines or surpassed a check value. However, high capital investment for accurate and sensitive analytical testing is the major factor restraining the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Environment testing services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in the market due to the favorable government norm regarding environment safety and significant initiatives taken by new & established market players in the market. Asia Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR in the region due to the presence of favorable government norms for the development of smart cities & green building along with rapid urbanization in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eurofins Scientific SE

Bureau Veritas

SGS

Intertek Group

Agilent technologies

ALS Limited

AB Sciex

Romer Labs Diagnostics

RJ Hill Laboratories

Asurequality Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Organic Compounds

Microbiological contaminants

Residue

Heavy metal

Solids

By Application:

Soil

Water

Air

Key Segments Studied in the Global Environment testing services Market

