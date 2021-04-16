Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“The aggregated revenue of global entertainment and leisure robots market is expected to reach $34.3 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of entertainment and leisure robots in both household and commercial applications across the globe.

Highlighted with 54 tables and 81 figures, this 169-page report Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide entertainment and leisure robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global entertainment and leisure robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, application, end-user and region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Hardware

â€¢ Software

â€¢ Services

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems

â€¢ Education & Research Robots

â€¢ Robotic Companion Pets

â€¢ Commercial & Art Robots

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Household Sector (further segmented into Children, Elderly People, and Guests/Clients)

â€¢ Commercial Sector (further split into Live Performances, Amusement Parks, Museums, and Other Entertainment Venues)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by application and end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global entertainment and leisure robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global entertainment and leisure robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 31

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 36

3.1 Market Overview by Component 36

3.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robot Hardware Market 2014-2025 39

3.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robot Software Market 2014-2025 40

3.4 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robot Services Market 2014-2025 41

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 43

4.1 Market Overview by Application 43

4.2 Global Robotic Toys & Hobby Systems Market 2014-2025 46

4.3 Global Education & Research Robots Market 2014-2025 53

4.4 Global Robotic Companion Pets Market 2014-2025 55

4.5 Global Commercial & Art Robots Market 2014-2025 57

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user 59

5.1 Market Overview by End-user 59

5.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Household Sector 2014-2025 62

5.2.1 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Children 2014-2025 64

5.2.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Elderly People 2014-2025 65

5.2.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Guests/Clients 2014-2025 66

5.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Commercial Sector 2014-2025 67

5.3.1 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Live Performances 2014-2025 69

5.3.2 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Amusement Parks 2014-2025 71

5.3.3 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Museums 2014-2025 72

5.3.4 Global Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market for Other Entertainment Venues 2014-2025 73

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 74

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 74

6.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 78

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 78

6.2.2 U.S. Market 81

6.2.3 Canadian Market 84

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 86

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 86

6.3.2 Germany 90

6.3.3 UK 92

6.3.4 France 94

6.3.5 Russia 96

6.3.6 Italy 98

6.3.7 Rest of European Market 100

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 102

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 102

6.4.2 Japan 106

6.4.3 China 109

6.4.4 India 111

6.4.5 Australia 113

6.4.6 South Korea 115

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 117

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 118

6.5.1 Argentina 121

6.5.2 Brazil 123

6.5.3 Mexico 125

6.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 127

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 128

6.6.1 Iran 131

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 133

6.6.3 UAE 135

6.6.4 Other National Markets 137

7 Competitive Landscape 138

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 138

7.2 Company Profiles 142

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 163

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 163

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 166

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 169

