Embedded Die Packaging Market to Reach ~US$ 142 Mn by 2030; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Memory Market Creates Profitable Revenue Opportunities for Manufacturers amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The semiconductor industry is seeing huge potential during and post the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Data centers and work-from-home policies have triggered the demand for huge storage capacities in laptops and smart devices. As such, many semicon foundries in France, Russia, Brazil, and India are still operating in partial capacities. This has severely disrupted supply chains in the global embedded die packaging market. China being the manufacturing hub for electronics is now scaling value-grab opportunities, since the pandemic has significantly subsided in the country.

Unemployment and salary holdbacks have created a limited demand for electronic devices. Since electronic devices do not fall under essential products and services industry, manufacturers are experiencing a demand shortage from customers. Hence, manufacturers in the embedded die packaging market are focusing on critical-mission projects for medical implants, military communication devices, and aircraft to build the global economy.

EMIBs Deploy Computing Supremacy by Reducing Costs and Eliminate Complexity of Interposers

Market leaders in the embedded die packaging market are leaning hard in advanced chip packaging technologies in order to gain computing edge. For instance, Intel— a U.S. multinational corporation and technology company, is relying on EMIB (embedded multi-interconnect bridge) to enable die-to-die connections using tiny silicon bridges embedded in package substrates. As such, EMIB is emerging as an alternative to interposers in favor of tiny silicon bridges on substrates. This is eliminating inherent layers of complexity and cutting down on costs to manufacture miniaturized smart devices.

Companies in the embedded die packaging market are increasing the availability of EMIBs loaded with micro-bumps that facilitate die-to-die connections. EMIBs have made it possible to achieve a significantly high bump density, which deploys computing supremacy. Moreover, small silicon bridges are more cost-efficient as compared to interposers.

Embedded Die Packaging Witnesses Stiff Competition from Fan-out and Lead-frame Packages

The embedded die packaging market is projected to advance at a striking CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period. However, the cost of embedded die is high and the market is evolving at a relatively slow pace. Hence, companies in the embedded die packaging market are increasing their innovations in the packaging landscape to compete with fan-out and lead-frame packages.

The integrated circuit (IC) technology is shifting away from monolithic chips and toward the use of chiplets tied together in advanced packaging technology. As such, EMIB and silicon interposers are growing popular in 2.5/3D packaging technologies. EMIB is being highly publicized for providing high bandwidth link between multiple die of different nodes and circuit types.

Supply Chain Management Crucial for Growth in SiP Business

The transition from single embedded die into multiple-embedded dies is a recurring trend for the system-in-package (SiP) industry. Companies in the embedded die packaging market are scaling future growth opportunities, since the complexity and size of IC substrates and boards are anticipated to increase in the upcoming years. This is emerging as a challenge for semicon companies but with increased R&D efforts, manufacturers can adapt to future developments in products.

The growth of telecom and automotive sectors is expected to create value-grab opportunities for companies in the embedded die packaging market. Manufacturers are focused on supply chain management to excel in the SiP business. Thus, manufacturers are bearing in mind key factors such as technological innovations, cost, and material requirements.

