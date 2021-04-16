Educational Robot Market 2021 Business Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2026| Fischertechnik, Lego

A newly published study on Global Educational Robot Market the report observes numerous in-depth, influential, and inducing factors that outline the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Educational Robot market. This report forecasts demands, Trends, and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2026. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Educational Robot industry.

The educational robot market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period (2021- 2026).

The use of robots is rapidly becoming more common across workplaces, homes, and educational institutions. Many schools have started testing a teaching robot, to impart knowledge to their students. These robots can help in delivering lessons in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts that are essential in the educational curriculum.

Top Leading Players in Educational Robot Market : Fischertechnik, Lego, Modular Robotics, Robotis, Innovation First International, Pitsco, Parallax, Evollve

Key Market Trends

Humanoid Robots are Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Studies have shown that the teaching processes, that incorporate robotic-based engagement methods, can approach the effectiveness of a human tutor. Not only have these socially-engaging robots are used in education, but also as a weight-loss coach, play partners, and a companion.

– Moreover, robots can be updated with various current knowledge and teaching methods. Apart from an initial investment, they don’t require much more than electricity to run and are cost-effective. These features add up to their appeal as teachers and are expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Global Educational Robot Market Segmentation By Type and By Application

Educational Robot Market Segmentation by Types:

Hardware

Software

Educational Robot Market Segmentation by Applications:

Elementary and High School Education

Higher Education

Special Education

Industry News and Updates: –

Feb 2020 – Hanson Robotics Limited one of the prominent players in the market completed 4 years of their most prominent and revolutionary Consumer Robot – Sophia.

– Jan 2020- DOBOT, showcased a wealth of problem-based AI learning robotics pedagogies for K12 classrooms at BETT 2020, ExCel London. At BETT Hall SM24, visitors are welcomed to experience firsthand DOBOTs latest products including Magician Lite, DOBOT users long-time favorite the multi-functional DOBOT magician

Regional Analysis

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Educational Robot Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Educational Robot Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Educational Robot Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Research Conclusions of Global Educational Robot Market

Key questions answered by Educational Robot Market report:

─What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

─Which are the key factors driving the Market?

─What was the size of the emerging Market by value in 2021?

─What will be the size of the emerging Educational Robot Market in 2026?

─What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Educational Robot Market?

─What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top key Players of the Market?

─What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Educational Robot Market?

