Edge AI Software Market Bigger Than Expected | Alphabet Inc. , Microsoft Corporation , IBM Corporation

Global Edge AI Software Market, by Component (Solutions, Services), by Applications (Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry, Energy Management, Others), by Data source (Video and Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric Data, Sensor Data, Mobile Data), by Vertical (Government and Public Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Telecom, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Edge AI Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Edge AI Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Edge AI Software Market is valued at approximately USD 0.48 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. In a cloud-based server farm, artificial intelligence is currently carried out mainly. Most of the preparation for AI is done through the training of deep learning models, which includes specialized computer skills. AI derivation, which is performed after preparation, and is typically less compute-focused, has been largely ignored from an AI processing perspective. Numerous factors such as growing enterprise workloads on the cloud and fast growth in the number of intelligent applications are likely to drive the adoption of the edge AI services and solutions. Edge AI software is used in connected vehicles as it aids in data processing immediately with safe hardware that is used to run the linked cars or autonomous vehicles. For instance, in august 2020, Bosch and Pony.AI have partnered on fleet management of automobile vehicles with the assistance of AI software. Edge AI software is used in administration of different data which in turn facilitates business to enhance speed, bandwidth, improved data analysis, enhanced individual experience, and reduce latency, which is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period. However, the increase of security violations, attacks, and Denial of Service (DoS) on systems, such as base stations, routers, and switches, are limiting the adoption of edge AI solutions, thus, hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of the global Edge AI Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share, as numerous AI service suppliers in North America are checking in the Edge AI software market by integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities with their current edge AI solutions. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to numerous reasons such as the expansion of local enterprises and government initiatives that are concentrated on advancements in AI technology.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Imagimob AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Octonion SA.

FogHorn Systems

Gorilla Technology Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Applications:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Energy Management

Others

By Data Source:

Video and Image Recognition

Speech Recognition

Biometric Data

Sensor Data

Mobile Data

By Vertical:

Government and Public

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Key Segments Studied in the Global Edge AI Software Market

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Economic Consequences of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Market: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis & Conclusion by Economic Impact & Risk Factors

