Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market by Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region 2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy (Based on COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

“The global total revenue of DCS solutions will advance to $23.37 billion in 2025, registering a moderate CAGR between 2018 and 2025 owing to a continuous adoption of automation systems in various industry verticals.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 67 figures, this 167-page report Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market by Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategyâ€ is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide DCS solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

â€¢ Market Structure

â€¢ Growth Drivers

â€¢ Restraints and Challenges

â€¢ Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

â€¢ Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DCS market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture type, industry vertical and region.

Based on architecture, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

â€¢ Hardware

â€¢ Software

â€¢ Services

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

â€¢ Oil & Gas Industry

â€¢ Energy & Power

â€¢ Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

â€¢ Food & Beverage

â€¢ Pharmaceutical Industry

â€¢ Metals & Mining

â€¢ Paper & Pulp

â€¢ Water and Waste Water Treatment

â€¢ Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

â€¢ APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

â€¢ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

â€¢ North America (U.S. and Canada)

â€¢ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

â€¢ RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by architecture type and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global DCS vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global DCS market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Metso Corporation

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Major Point of TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 15

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 15

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 20

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 24

2.5 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Architecture Type 32

3.1 Market Overview by Architecture Type 32

3.2 Global DCS Hardware Market 2014-2025 35

3.3 Global DCS Software Market 2014-2025 37

3.4 Global DCS Services Market 2014-2025 39

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 40

4.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 40

4.2 Global DCS Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025 43

4.3 Global DCS Market in Energy & Power Industry 2014-2025 45

4.4 Global DCS Market in Chemical and Petrochemical Industry 2014-2025 47

4.5 Global DCS Market in Food & Beverage Industry 2014-2025 49

4.6 Global DCS Market in Pharmaceutical Industry 2014-2025 50

4.7 Global DCS Market in Metals & Mining Industry 2014-2025 51

4.8 Global DCS Market in Paper & Pulp Industry 2014-2025 52

4.9 Global DCS Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment 2014-2025 53

4.10 Global DCS Market in Other Industry Verticals 2014-2025 55

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 56

5.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025 56

5.2 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 60

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market 60

5.2.2 U.S. Market 63

5.2.3 Canadian Market 66

5.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 68

5.3.1 Overview of European Market 68

5.3.2 Germany 72

5.3.3 UK 74

5.3.4 France 76

5.3.5 Russia 78

5.3.6 Italy 80

5.3.7 Rest of European Market 82

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country 83

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 83

5.4.2 Japan 88

5.4.3 China 90

5.4.4 India 92

5.4.5 Australia 94

5.4.6 South Korea 96

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 98

5.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country 100

5.5.1 Mexico 103

5.5.2 Brazil 105

5.5.3 Argentina 107

5.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 109

5.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country 110

5.6.1 UAE 113

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia 115

5.6.3 South Africa 117

5.6.4 Other National Markets 120

6 Competitive Landscape 121

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors 121

6.2 Company Profiles 125

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 161

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 161

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 164

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 167

