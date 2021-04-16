Digital Transformation in Logistics Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Digital Transformation in Logistics market.

Leading Vendors

DSV

FedEx

VersaCold

CH Robinson

Nippon Express

World Courier

Deutsche Post DHL

DB Group

Panalpina

Kuehne + Nagel

Kerry Logistics

CEVA

Air Canada Cargo

Marken

SF Express

UPS

Agility

Digital Transformation in Logistics Application Abstract

The Digital Transformation in Logistics is commonly used into:

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Digital Transformation in Logistics Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Digital Transformation in Logistics Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Digital Transformation in Logistics Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Digital Transformation in Logistics Market in Major Countries

7 North America Digital Transformation in Logistics Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Digital Transformation in Logistics Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Digital Transformation in Logistics Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Digital Transformation in Logistics Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Digital Transformation in Logistics Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Digital Transformation in Logistics manufacturers

– Digital Transformation in Logistics traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Digital Transformation in Logistics industry associations

– Product managers, Digital Transformation in Logistics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

