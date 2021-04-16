Digital Payment Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

Rising Internet proliferation has been pivotal in spurring growth of e-commerce sales, which in turn, is driving demand for digital payment methods such as digital wallets as a means to a secure, convenient, and fast payment method for e-commerce customers. Digital wallet enables a pleasant and improved online shopping experience by eliminating complications in checkout processes, which are the primary reasons behind shoppers abandoning their shopping carts. Additionally, digital wallets are also beneficial in enhancing customer loyalty, thereby encouraging e-commerce service providers to integrate digital wallets in their digital payments options.

The Global Digital Payment Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Digital Payment market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Digital Payment market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Payment market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Digital Payment business sphere and its key segments.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Mastercard Inc., Fiserv Inc., Visa Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PayPal Holdings Inc., Intuit Inc., Global Payments Inc., Stripe, PayU, and ACI Worldwide Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of offering, organization size, mode of deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solutions Payment Gateway Solutions Payment Wallet Solutions Payment Processing Solutions Payment Security & Fraud Management Solutions Point of Sale Solutions Services Professional Services Managed Services Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Large Enterprise Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-Premises Cloud Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) BFSI Healthcare Retail Transportation & Logistics Travel & Hospitality Media & Entertainment Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Digital Payment market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Digital Payment market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Digital Payment market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

