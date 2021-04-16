Dental Splints Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period

Dental splints are tools which are used to solve a variety of dental problems, for example bruxism and loose teeth. Additionally, they are used to cure problems related to snoring and apnea. Dental splints are fitted by a dentist at the clinic who confirms that the splints adapts to the patient’s teeth. Cost of these dental splints may vary depending on type of splint used and its pre-planned application. Dental splinting procedure is used to treat loose teeth by joining them together. Dental splint stabilizes teeth; hence, they are less likely to move. If dental teeth are less stable, they get weak gradually, causing them to become loose and eventually fall.

Dental splinting allows weakened teeth to gain support from neighboring ones. For example, for people with bruxism and temporomandibular joint disorder, a dental splint can be used to prevent the teeth from damage during the night. In the above two disorders, rather than the teeth, the splints receive the grinding action, so that overall strain for the jaw and teeth is reduced. Dental splinting can increase the comfortability factor for patients during chewing. Generally, two main methods opted for dental splinting are intracoronal & extracoronal. By normal bonding method two teeth are connected with each other, then composite resin is used to etched surface and for rigid connectivity. Sometimes, composite resin splints are strengthened by addition of fibers to the splint. Dental splints which are not handled or stored properly, putting additional pressure on jaw and teeth may deform them. Dentists suggest the best way to take proper care, store and clean the dental splints depending on the patient.

Key elements such as increase in incidence & prevalence of dental diseases, conditions, and rise in geriatric population are estimated to drive the global dental splints market in the coming years. Elderly population is more prone to dental infections, tooth loss, and dental disorders which is anticipated to drive the global dental splints market. Increase in per capita income, well supported reimbursement policies in developed countries, and changes in lifestyle habits are other factors which may drive the global dental splints market. Additionally, rise in dental tourism, increase in awareness about oral hygiene, support from governments to endorse hygiene and awareness programs about dental disorders in developing economies such as India, Singapore, Philippines, Brazil etc. may support the growth of the dental splints market. On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies in developing countries, and high cost of overall treatment are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the global dental splints market.

The global dental splints market is segmented in terms of product and end users. By product, the global dental splints market is divided into fixed dental splints and removable dental splits. By end users, the dental splints market is classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Geographically, the global dental splints market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the major share of the global dental splints market, followed by North America. Asia Pacific is a briskly developing dental splints market, due to rising healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about dental health among people, and expanding medical tourism, that is likely to boost the dental splints market in Asia Pacific in the coming years. Each segment of digital dentistry has benefits over traditional techniques. Advancements in techniques, for example image mapping and CAD/CAM technology have permitted vendors to produce quality products.

Some of the key players operating in the global dental splints market are Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Peter Brasseler Holdings, Ivoclar Vivadent, Septodont Holding, FKG Dentaire S.A., Ultradent Products Inc., Coltene Holding AG, and Henry Schein, Inc.

