Dental 3D Printing Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2021-2027 | Renishaw, Formlabs, Prodways Group, SLM Solutions Group AG, Carbon

Latest added Dental 3D Printing Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems SRL, Renishaw, Formlabs, Prodways Group, SLM Solutions Group AG, Carbon, Inc., Concept Laser, and EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Dental 3D Printing Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Dental 3D Printing Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/dental-3d-printing-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Dental 3D Printing Market, By Product (Services, Equipment), Technology (Vat Photopolymerization, Stereolithography, Digital Light Processing), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology), End User & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Dental 3D Printing Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Dental 3D Printing Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/dental-3d-printing-market/buy/

The dental 3D printing market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The dental 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, and rapid growth in the geriatric population.

Covid-19 Impact on the Dental 3D Printing Market

In the optimistic scenario, it could be assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic would create a long-term positive impact on the overall dental 3D printing market. The dental 3D printing market was initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as most dental offices, clinics, and laboratories were closed in many parts of the world due to lockdowns and quarantine restrictions in early 2020. This resulted in all non-essential dental procedures being deferred; the volume of outpatient cases reduced considerably in this period. However, recovery can be seen in most regions, especially North America and Europe, as dental services regain normalcy. The Asia Pacific dental market has been slower to recover, especially in China and India. However, the drivers that had propelled 3D dental printing previously, such as the rising digitization of dental set-ups and the expansion of dental clinics and corporate chains, are still in place. This can be expected to promote the growth of the market in 2021–2022.

In an optimistic scenario, the need for smoother clinical workflows, faster turnaround times, and fewer dental appointments could boost market growth. Dentists may be more likely to invest in technologies like CAD/CAM and dental 3D printing to reduce the time taken to deliver dental appliances and treatment, and patients may be more likely to opt for these solutions for the same reason.

Lateral flow assays Market Dynamics

Driver: High incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases

Dental caries or tooth decay is a common ailment across all age groups, with the global incidence of decayed and missing teeth (DMT) increasing dramatically in recent years. According to the CDC, in 2019, 64.9% of adults aged above 18 years of age had a dental examination or dental cleaning procedure. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, more than 36 million Americans are completely edentulous, and around 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. As dental implants, dental prosthetics, and other dental products manufactured by dental 3D printers find high use in the restoration of the dental structure, the high incidence of target diseases will play a key role in the growth of the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period

Restraint: Lower accuracy of lateral flow assay tests Lack of skilled workforce due to limited specialized training in additive manufacturing

One of the prominent barriers to the adoption of additive manufacturing or 3D printing is the lack of a skilled workforce. There is a very limited resource pool available for staff that is well-versed with 3D printing processes, which is further worsened by the rapid pace of evolution of the dental 3D printing market in terms of technology and materials. There is a dearth of training programs available for additive manufacturing and a wide gap between academia and practical applications in the industry that is difficult to bridge. The lack of a well-qualified workforce would restrain the overall adoption of dental 3D printing.

Opportunity: The increasing popularity of CAD/CAM technology

Computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is increasingly being embraced by the dental industry due to its high precision in dental restoration. This technology is used for not only designing and manufacturing milled crowns and bridges but also designing fabricated abutments used in dental implants. CAD/CAM is highly useful in customizing dental prosthetics, such as dental crowns made of zirconium. The use of CAD/CAM also reduces the need to wear temporary bridges/crowns during the course of the treatment and the number of doctor visits, thereby reducing the cost of dental restoration. Although the majority of prosthetic elements are still made manually, the use of CAD/CAM associated with 3D printing continues to increase due to its advantages.

Challenge: High capital investment and operating costs

Small and medium-sized laboratories may find it unfeasible to install dental 3D printing facilities due to financial constraints. Since the majority of dental labs are small or medium-sized, this is a key challenge in the market. The cost of a high-resolution 3D printer is around USD 40,000 to USD 100,000. This also makes it difficult for laboratories dependent on federal funding (for whom securing funds in itself is a time-consuming process) to install and use such equipment. Due to this financial aspect, many smaller dental clinics may choose to outsource production to service bureaus or laboratories. This is poses a major challenge to the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

The services segment holds the highest market share, by product & service, in the forecast period.

On the basis of product & service, the dental 3D printing market is broadly segmented into services, materials and equipment. The equipment segment is further divided into dental scanners and printers. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design and production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.

Based on technology, fused deposition modeling is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period

Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, and other technologies.

The fused deposition modeling segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market, by technology during the forecast period. In dentistry, FDM is a widely applied technology due to the availability of a wide range of biocompatible, strong, and sterilizable thermoplastics. The ability of the FDM machine to use several materials simultaneously makes it useful for printing removable dentures and prosthetics. Moreover, low machine and material prices also support their adoption.

Based on application, prosthodontics holds the highest market share in the dental 3D printing market

On the basis of application, the dental 3D market is segmented into prosthodontics, implantology and orthodontics. Prosthodontics holds the highest share in the dental 3D printing market. The large share of the prosthodontics segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

By end user, the dental laboratories segment is growing at the fastest rate in the forecast period

Based on sample type, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academic and research institutes. In this segment, dental laboratories is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced dental technology by dental laboratories and consolidation of dental laboratories.

North American region holds the highest market share in the dental 3D printing market

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market in 2019. The large share of the North American region is due to the lucrative growth opportunities the region offers due to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry. A vast majority of global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country is a center for innovation in the dental 3D printing market.

Key players in the dental 3D printing market:

The prominent players in the global dental 3D printing market include Stratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Renishaw (UK), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US, 3Dresyns (Spain), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Dental Solutions Israel (Israel), TRUMPF (Germany), 3BFab (Turkey), and Keystone Industries (US).

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments and subsegments:

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Product & Service

Services

Materials

Equipment

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Technology

Vat Photopolymerization

Fused Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

PolyJet Printing

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Application

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

Dental 3D Printing Market, By End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Stratasys, Ltd. (US/Israel)’s MakerBot introduced new software to provide a 3D printing workflow for teams to collaborate around the world.

In October 2020, 3D Systems (US) received US FDA 510(k) clearance for maxillofacial surgical guides 3D-printed using the LaserForm Ti and DuraForm ProX PA materials.

In November 2020, 3D Systems (US) entered into an agreement with Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, pertained to the sale of Cimatron Ltd. and its related subsidiaries, which operate the Cimatron integrated CAD/CAM software and GibbsCAM CNC programming software businesses.

In August 2020, EnvisionTEC (Germany) and Keystone Industries (US) brought KeySplint Soft resin through the former company’s Open Material Access Program for use with the Envision One cDLM Dental 3D Printer.

In October 2020, Formlabs (US) partnered with Braces on Demand (US) to enable Formlabs’ dental users to 3D print braces and orthodontic appliances in-office with Braces on Demand’s proprietary technology.

The data collected to structure a large scale Dental 3D Printing marketing report is based on the data collection modules with large sample sizes. This Dental 3D Printing Market analysis report also includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. The key highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. Furthermore, emerging product trends, major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are recognized and analysed factually while generating this report. With the exploitation of well established tools and techniques in the winning Dental 3D Printing report, complex market insights are turned into simpler version.

Report on (2020-2027 Dental 3D Printing Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Dental 3D Printing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Dental 3D Printing, with sales, revenue, and price of Dental 3D Printing, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Dental 3D Printing, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dental 3D Printing, for each region, from 2016 Dental 3D Printing to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Dental 3D Printing to 2020.

Chapter 11 Dental 3D Printing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Dental 3D Printing.

Chapter 12: To describe Dental 3D Printing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/dental-3d-printing-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com