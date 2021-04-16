Cyber Situational Awareness Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Cyber situational awareness system is emerging as a key component for all commercial and industrial sectors. As technology has been gaining a rapid traction in almost every sectors right from education, media & entertainment to high end heavy machinery and manufacturing units as the risk of cyber threats and attacks has also increased significantly. This scenario has mandated the need for analyzing system infrastructures for threat analysis and detection, thereby gaining a colossal demand for cyber situational awareness solutions and services.

In terms of operations, every sector has been focusing on analytics to predict their future trend and growth perspective. For this purpose, large amount of data have been stored either on local storage or third-party cloud systems, this has increased the overall risk of cyberattacks, creating a strong portfolio for cyber situational awareness market. Growth of cyber situational awareness market is primarily driven by increasing cases of cyberattacks along with its huge economic losses. Additionally, growth in the number of IoT and BYOD devices has resulted in the generation of large amount of data that needs to be managed effectively. Cyber situational awareness solution helps in analyzing the storage infrastructure and reduces the overall risk, thereby creating a safe site for these data. However, huge reliance on cloud system for data storage has resulted in high attack prone scenarios, thereby creating a fear among the users in adopting system and sharing sensitive data, which in turn is restraining the overall market growth.

The cyber situational awareness market is mainly divided on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, solution type, and industry vertical. On component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of solution type, it is segmented into network forensics, network traffic analysis, DNS threat analysis, network detection & response, network performance monitoring & diagnosis, network monitoring & management, intrusion detection system, intrusion prevention system, and others. By deployment model, it is segmented into on premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is studied across small & medium enterprises and large enterprise. By industry vertical, it market majorly covers, military & defense, healthcare, aerospace, marine security, automotive, mining oil & gas, IT & telecom, government agencies, BFSI, energy & utilities, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players that are considered within the market study are IBM Corporation, Verint, Palantir Technologies, SAS Institute Inc., Cyware, Honeywell, Firemon LLC, MarkLogic Corporation., Darktrace and Paolo Alto Network.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Solution Type

– Network Forensics

– Network Traffic Analysis

– DNS Threat Analysis

– Network Detection & Response

– Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnosis

– Intrusion Detection System

– Intrusion Prevention System

– Others

By Deployment Type

– On Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprise

– Small & Medium Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

– Military & Defense

– Healthcare

– Aerospace

– Marine Security

– Automotive

– Mining and Oil & Gas

– IT & Telecom

– Government Agencies

– BFSI

– Energy and Utilities

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Poland

o Hungary

o Czech Republic

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Sri Lanka

o Bangladesh

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Colombia

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Oman

o Qatar

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– IBM Corporation

– Verint

– Palantir Technologies

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Cyware

– Honeywell

– Firemon LLC

– MarkLogic Corporation.

– Darktrace

– Paolo Alto Network